"It's solving a symptom and not a disease": Asmongold calls Twitch's ban on implied nudity stupid

Zack "Asmongold" is highly critical of the new changes to Twitch's attire policy that ban implied nudity on the website. He believes they do not address the root cause of the problem. The streaming platform's s*xual content policy, which was introduced a few weeks ago, received a lot of backlash for lifting bans on acts like twerking.

The policy has been altered over time, with many of the bans being reinstated. The most recent change came after Twitch announced that it would be banning a few things to address concerns after the "black censor bar meta" and "topless meta" went viral.

Asmongold, however, does not think the changes are enough. While reacting to the alterations in a livestream, he described them as stupid, saying:

"So, I think that this is stupid. It is stupid because it's solving a symptom and not a disease."

"People are afraid of looking sexist": Asmongold blasts Twitch for not banning certain streamers for doing s*xual content

Asmongold is known for giving his opinion on various topics. He had much to say about the initial change to Twitch's se*ual content policy last month (December 2023).

This time, the veteran streamer did not mince words when he gave his opinion on the website's implied nudity ban. He claimed that female streamers have been using implied nudity on the purple platform to sell OnlyF**s subscriptions:

"So, the girls that are on Twitch that are doing the implied nudity are doing it to sell OnlyF**s subscriptions. They are doing it to sell p*rn. Every single one of these problems (the individual 'controversial' metas) comes from this actual problem (girls selling OnlyF**s)."

Calling s*xual content the root of the problem, he continued:

"So whenever you do this (ban one thing such as the topless meta), you don't solve the problem. Because then they just go over to this (subsequent controversial meta), or go over to this."

Asmongold also told his viewers how Twitch could solve the problem: the platform should ban every streamer trying to make s*xual content. He explained:

"How do you solve it then? It's so easy, it is so easy to solve it. You look at the girls that are making s*xual content that are selling p*rn, and you tell them to stop. If they don't stop then you ban them."

Timestamp 2:07:40

The content creator then gave his views on why people have not been saying much about the topic, claiming that they are afraid of being called sexist:

"The reason why Twitch is struggling so much with this problem is because we live in a world where The Emperor's New Clothes is our reality. Everybody knows it, but nobody can say it because the people are afraid of looking sexist. It's because maintaining a false reality is more important to them than maintaining the integrity of their website. That's what's happening here."

Calling out Twitch for not maintaining integrity, Asmongold stated that it would take him one day to fix the problem:

"If I was in charge of this problem, it would be solved in one day. If my goal was to remove people that did se*ual content, if that was my goal. There would be a lot of people that would be instantly removed. Because you know what they are doing. I know what they are doing, everybody knows it but everybody's afraid to say it."

The streamer's viewers appeared to be quite in tune with his views on the matter. Here are some of the comments under his YouTube video.

Fan reactions to the streamer's opinion (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold isn't the only streamer to talk negatively about the new Twitch policy, with xQc even calling it out for being too vague. xQc was also highly critical of the purple platform's mature content policy, which was introduced last month (December 2023).