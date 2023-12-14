"New changes are a W": Popular streamer Asmongold posts in favor of Twitch's new adult content policy changes

Popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" has extended his support to the new adult and s*xual content policy changes on Twitch. For those unaware, the Amazon-owned company has introduced new guidelines that have essentially broadened the list of mature acts permissible on the platform by restricting them under a new S*xual Theme CCL.

CCLs, or Content Classification Labels, were introduced to Twitch back in June as a way of moderating certain types of content that would not be suitable for all audiences, such as gambling and mature streams. With the new policy changes and the creation of the S*xual Theme label, streamers can now participate in a wide range of activities that would have gotten them banned before.

As expected, the changes have divided the internet. Many have come out in support of them, while others feel they would jeopardize the integrity of the platform for underage audiences.

Asmongold, however, has defended the policy changes, calling it a "W":

"New Twitch changes are a W"

Asmongold gives his "hot take" on Twitch and underage audiences while commenting on the new s*xual content policy change

Asmongold has always been outspoken. Aside from his MMO RPG streams, he has a history of calling out video game developers, livestream platforms, and fellow content creators. As a veteran Twitch streamer, he has been on the platform since 2011 and naturally has something to say about the new changes to the s*xual content policy (Read more on the new policy here).

Asmongold took to X, formerly Twitter, and posited that criticism of the new adult content policy and the S*xual Theme CCL label was unfounded. He stated that the purple platform has always been "unsafe for underage people" because of the type of mature conversation it hosts, irrespective of it being s*xual in nature.

The post in favor of Twitch's new policy (Image via Zack/X)

He wrote:

"Hot take: Twitch isn't and has never been a safe space for underage people. Everyone fixates on b**b streamers but the reality is many Twitch streams cover topics and have conversations that would be wildly inappropriate for minors to be involved in"

Naturally, these comments divided his viewers, with one particular X user noting that they were disappointed that the streamer would support s*xual content.

Asmongold, however, replied to such criticism by claiming if it were up to him, he would ban a lot of content, but considering that other mature activities like gambling and drinking are allowed on the platform, the only choice would be to just not watch it.

Expand Tweet

Others agreed with what Asmongold had to say, with a few viewers even suggesting further changes to make the platform better. Here are some of the more general reactions to the post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The changes to Twitch's adult and s*xual content policy come weeks after the so-called "topless meta" started going viral on the platform. CEO Dan Clancy and others addressed the guideline changes in a recent livestream on the official Twitch channel.