What are the Content Classification Labels on Twitch? Platform's new regulations explained

Twitch has introduced its Content Classification Guidelines, allowing streamers to designate their streams with a "label" indicating content suitable for mature audiences. According to Twitch's official blog, the newly introduced Content Classification Guidelines specifically apply to content that includes mature elements like games featuring nudity or explicit graphical representations.

Streamers must manually apply the labels to their stream per the website's new guidelines. Thereafter, viewers who click on the streams will see a pop-up message on their screen, providing a content warning.

What type of streams need Twitch's

new Content Classification Labels?

The official website has published an elaborate article providing a detailed explanation of the new label system. Additionally, they have offered several examples of streams that may fall under this category for better understanding.

The labels introduced are meant to replace the existing Mature Content toggle, and they should be used whenever a stream includes any of the following types of content:

Mature-Rated Games

Sexual Themes

Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use

Violent and Graphic Depictions

Significant Profanity or Vulgarity

Gambling

Will streamers be banned if they don't apply the said labels?

Streamers who fail to apply these labels will not face immediate bans or penalties. Twitch wrote:

"If streamers fail to accurately label their streams, they will receive a warning via email and the correct label will be applied to their stream. Streamers will not receive suspensions for failing to accurately label their streams."

If a streamer consistently neglects to apply the appropriate labels, there is a possibility that their streams may be temporarily locked with the relevant tag for a significant duration:

"If a streamer fails to accurately label their content after multiple warnings the relevant labels will be applied to streamers’ channels and may be locked for a period of days or weeks, depending on the number of prior warnings."

What does it say about gambling?

In September 2022, Twitch banned content featuring slots and roulette. Specifically, the platform blacklisted Stake.com.

However, streamers can still stream sports betting and engage in IRL gambling streams. For content related to live participation in gambling, streams should be labeled accordingly to indicate the presence of such activities.

The labels mentioned earlier are not required if the stream only includes brief and incidental gambling moments, such as playing card games within a game like The Witcher III.

Do the labels need to be applied for profane language?

The labels should be applied to streams that prominently feature the heavy use of profane language and explicit words, including but not limited to words like "f**k," "c**t," or "p***y."

However, streams that primarily include milder terms such as "sh*t," da*n," or "a*s" do not require labeling according to the guidelines.

