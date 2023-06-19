A new figurine of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3 was revealed, and anime fans could not be more pleasantly surprised. This new figurine has embraced the anime aesthetics to the fullest, delighting weebs who also love The Witcher series. The figurine was unveiled by Kotobukiya on Monday, June 19, 2023, and since then, the release has received mixed responses.

In this form, the Geralt of Rivia has received an anime makeover, but a highlight of this version is that it is genderbent. The very term "bishoujo" means "beautiful girl" in Japanese, and this particular rendition of Geralt of Rivia features a feminine version of him posing with his swords. Kotobukiya's official Twitter also added that the official merchandise was available for pre-orders, following it with the link.

Kotobukiya's new figurine for Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher has been rendered bishoujo

Kotobukiya Official @Kotobukiya_EN

Kotobukiya's THE WITCHER GERALT BISHOUJO STATUE is now available for pre-order!

Be sure to place your order before it's too late!



bit.ly/GeraltBishoujo 【NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER】Kotobukiya's THE WITCHER GERALT BISHOUJO STATUE is now available for pre-order!Be sure to place your order before it's too late! 【NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER】Kotobukiya's THE WITCHER GERALT BISHOUJO STATUE is now available for pre-order! Be sure to place your order before it's too late!bit.ly/GeraltBishoujo https://t.co/cUhRo3s4tU

The new figurine shows the Geralt of Rivia in a genderbent form, with the right hand on her sword, which remains sheathed on its back. The detail is astute, right down to the texture of the grass on the ground on which the Geralt stands. One hand remains outstretched, clutching a yellow orb, signifying that the figure is in mid-attack. Moreover, Geralt is armour-clad and its face has feminine features that one might expect to see in girls in anime.

In the game franchise, the fabled School of the Wolf witcher Geralt of Rivia lived around the 13th century. Despite their turbulent relationship, he cherished the sorceress Yennefer and came to be Ciri's adopted father. Geralt demonstrated an exceptional tolerance for the seemingly supernatural mutagens that give witchers their skills during the Trial of the Grasses. As a result, Geralt was given more experimental mutagens, which caused his hair to become white.

It may have given him an advantage over his fellow witchers in terms of speed, strength, and stamina. Geralt was not a native of the city of Rivia, despite his title. He was raised in the witchers' keep of Kaer Morhen, which is located in the realm of Kaedwen after his mother, Visenna, abandoned him there. He enjoyed receiving the formal title "of Rivia" when Queen Meve of Lyria knighted him for his bravery in the Battle for the Bridge, right on the Yaruga.

Fans remain divided over the bishoujo figure of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher

the pseudokings @pseudokings @Kotobukiya_EN Seems kinda weird since Ciri and several other prominent ladies exist in that franchise, but okay. @Kotobukiya_EN Seems kinda weird since Ciri and several other prominent ladies exist in that franchise, but okay.

While the figure combines two of a pop culture enthusiast's favourite realms - The Witcher and the aesthetics of anime - the fanbase remains divided upon the execution. On one hand, some have expressed their interest to get their hands on the new figurine, but a few others remain skeptical about the decision.

Kikatek.com @kikatek @Kotobukiya_EN NGL. Geralt and the Witcher series are still among my all-time favourites, so seeing a cute female Geralt feels a bit sacrilegious. @Kotobukiya_EN NGL. Geralt and the Witcher series are still among my all-time favourites, so seeing a cute female Geralt feels a bit sacrilegious. 😱

Eric Lee @EricThomasLee @Kotobukiya_EN the armor details look amazing but the face needs a better paintjob. Barely any shading and the eyes look like decals. @Kotobukiya_EN the armor details look amazing but the face needs a better paintjob. Barely any shading and the eyes look like decals.

AstralSusanoo @AstralSusanoo @Kotobukiya_EN You really don't have faith a figurine of a middle aged man would sell? @Kotobukiya_EN You really don't have faith a figurine of a middle aged man would sell?

Exodus @Keyblader007 @Kotobukiya_EN It’s cool but technically there can be no female Witchers. Ciri is special but not technically a true one. @Kotobukiya_EN It’s cool but technically there can be no female Witchers. Ciri is special but not technically a true one.

The primary concern in fans' mind concerns the genderbending of a beloved character that they might not have wanted. Other forms of criticism target the paint-job, commenting that the design is going to need some more work.

Poll : 0 votes