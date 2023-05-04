Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" was banned from the Amazon-owned streaming website on May 4, 2023. This is the controversial content creator's sixth suspension from that platform and the first one since October 2021. No official reason for this recent ban has been given. The streamer has been banned multiple times for offenses related to inappropriate attire and nudity, which often comes with the territory of hot tub streams and similar types of content.

The existence of these such broadcasts on Twitch has been a major point of contention in the past few years, and many are already calling for Amouranth's sixth ban to be permanent.

Amouranth receives sixth ban on Twitch

The ASMR and hot tub streamer is one of the most successful content creators on Twitch, with over 6.4 million subscribers on her channel. As such, she has also become the poster girl of one of the platform's largest and most polarizing trends in recent years.

Hot tub and ASMR streams have received a negative reputation on Twitch due to the brand of content's inherently mature nature, often being likened to soft-core pornography. Aside from being removed from the platform's original niche of gaming streams, these are also spaces where Twitch's uneven enforcement of its own guidelines is most apparent.

Nearly every hot tub or ASMR stream toes the line between acceptable content and violation of community guidelines, which leaves many in the space scratching their heads as to how these types of videos remain on the platform at all. The purple platform will often hit certain hot tub streamers with bans for inappropriate attire or nudity, but these suspensions tend to last a week at the most.

What makes these developments even more puzzling is that viewers can find hundreds of streams violating the same rules at any given time; however, the people behind don't get banned..

Amouranth is no stranger to suspensions herself. Before Twitch's decision on May 4, she had received five separate bans since becoming a Twitch partner in 2019. However, none of these have lasted more than three days.

Fans feel it is quite bizarre that a streamer of any kind violates Twitch's terms of service so regularly, but seems to get away with a slap on the wrist every time.

