"Hot tubs aren't the reason I'm 'wealthy'": Amouranth hits back at claim she got rich by skirting Twitch TOS

On December 13, 2023, online personality Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa took to her personal X account, @wildkait, to respond to streamer Morgpie's claims that she got wealthy due to her hot-tub content.

Morgpie was recently banned from Twitch due to a topless stream that went viral on social media. Following the ban, she called out Amouranth in an exclusive interview with Dexerto, saying the streamer got rich by “poking holes in the Twitch TOs.”

The influencer was quick to respond to Morgpie and quoted her on X, saying hot tub streams aren't the reason behind her wealth. She said:

"Hot tubs aren’t the reason I’m “wealthy”. Nor is “poking holes in ToS”. I was making $500-600k a month on OF before hot tubs were a thing, and probably an aggregate 750k/month including other sources by 2020."

The model also said that she saves and invests the majority of her money and puts in hard work to remain wealthy:

"Saving the a majority of the windfall, investing it, & grinding relentlessly for 12 hours a day for 6+ years consecutively is why I’m wealthy."

"You are a hustler": Fans support Amouranth as she slams back at 'hot-tub streams' comment

Amouranth gained popularity while streaming on Twitch. However, she doesn't make content on the platform anymore. She can now be seen uploading videos on YouTube and streaming on Kick.

After she responded to Morgpie's comments, many fans came out to support her. One user said the streamer deserves everything she has:

"Absolutely love this. You are a hustler & you deserve it all."

Another user said every girl would be buying hot tubs if they made them wealthy:

This X user mentioned the model's streaming career and applauded her for being so consistent.

The American content creator has 991K subscribers on YouTube, 6.4M followers on Twitch, and 185K followers on Kick.