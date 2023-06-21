"She was trying to farm clout": Amouranth gives her opinion about Pokimane's take on Kick, says she's clout chasing

Recent Kick signing Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has given her thoughts on the Imane "Pokimane" and Felix "xQc" debate that has become the talk of the streaming world. The former Twitch streamer is of the opinion that Pokimane is trying to farm clout and stay relevant by inserting herself into the discussion about Kick amid the buzz surrounding xQc's $100 million deal with the platform.

Pokimane has gone live on her channel and talked about Kick's connections to the crypto gambling website Stake. However, Amouranth, who herself signed a deal a day after xQc, believes the Moroccan-Canadian personality is farming clout by talking about the issue.

In a clip that has been gaining traction on social media, Amouranth can be heard saying:

"I don't think this is true. I think the reason that she mentioned him was because she was trying to farm clout and relevancy in an era where she doesn't really have any at the moment. Like the Twitch base, you know? Because she has been AFK so much."

"It's smart, I'm not trying to hate on her": Amouranth explains why she thinks Pokimane is trying to farm clout off of the recent xQc and Kick debate

xQc's Kick deal worth $100 million has been a hot topic of discussion in the online community, with many congratulating the streamer on "getting the bag." However, some of his fellow content creators have criticized Kick as it is owned by the same people as Stake.com, a controversial crypto-gambling website that was recently banned in Greece for hosting unregulated content.

While Ed Craven, one of the co-founders of Kick, has spoken out against this characterization, the connection has caused people like Pokimane to openly call out Kick. The former Twitch streamer has also received a lot of hate recently after she said she would never move to the platform as it would "compromise her morals."

However, according to Amouranth, the Twitch star has involved herself in the drama so that she can keep getting a steady number of views despite not streaming as much as she used to:

"So she just comes back and involves herself in the drama to be part of the discussion still, so she can keep getting views and traveling and not really streaming much."

Amouranth made it clear that she was not hating on Pokimane and gave the streamer credit for doing what she was doing:

"It's smart, like, I'm not trying to hate on her. It's just, I think that's the actual reason."

Pokimane has been subject to a lot of trolling for her views on Kick. Recently, YouTube streamer Myth defended her, telling people off for criticizing her opinions.

