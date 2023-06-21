Why has Kick been banned in Greece? Real reason explored

According to recent reports, Greece has banned the recently launched platform, Kick. To be more precise, select Internet service providers (ISPs) within Greece have implemented an embargo on the platform. A YouTuber called n3lswn uploaded a video where he attempted to access Kick's website but encountered connection issues indicating that the servers were unreachable.

Additionally, the webpage displayed a message stating that the website had been blocked due to the usage of unauthorized gambling sites. Here's what it said:

"You have attempted to access a site that provides unauthorized gambling services. By law, Internet Service Providers are required to disallow access to unauthorized gambling sites listed on the (Blacklist)."

Kick labeled as a "gambling site" by Greece, locals do not have access anymore

For those who may not be familiar, Kick is a recently launched live-streaming platform resembling Twitch. However, its website distinguishes itself by incorporating gambling and slots streaming. Interestingly, the company's majority shareholder is Stake, a well-known gambling website.

In contrast, Twitch has taken measures to ban (September 2022) slots and roulette streams from unlicensed gambling websites in the US. Stake was among the websites included in Twitch's blacklist of restricted platforms. However, Greece seems to have implemented a complete embargo on Kick due to its association with Stake.

However, it is important to note that gambling is not the only type of content available on the website. Kick is a live-streaming platform similar to Twitch, meaning gambling is one of the various categories on the website.

Nevertheless, individuals residing in Greece can still access the platform by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). At the time of writing, however, the platform's owners (Ed Craven and Trainwreckstv) have not made any official statements regarding their recent ban in Greece.

What did the community say?

The news of the ban spread rapidly across different social media platforms, including Twitter and Reddit. For example, it was shared on xQc's official subreddit, where fans expressed their thoughts and opinions by posting comments.

Several EU members took to the thread to remark that they can't access Twitch channel points, indicating that their countries may also take similar steps:

Another user wrote that Belgium has ruled against buying FIFA points (virtual currency used to purchase packs in the game) since it's considered to be a form of gambling:

The news also elicited numerous reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

The Stake-backed platform has been making headlines lately following its signing of xQc to an astounding $100 million contract spanning two years. To read more about the story and the breakdown of his contract, click here.

