YouTube streamer Myth has defended Imane "Pokimane" in his latest tweet, slamming people criticizing her statements about Kick. A viral debate with xQc that was livestreamed on June 20 was a highlight in the ongoing drama surrounding big creators jumping platforms. The streaming community is divided on whether Kick's connection to Stake is morally justifiable, and clips dissing Imane have been doing the rounds on social media since the aforementioned discussion.

While xQc's recent 100 million dollar deal with Kick has been celebrated by many in the industry — including popular content creators — he has seen some pushback from his fellow Canadian Twitch streamer. A clip of Pokimane saying she doesn't want to compromise her morals by signing a contract that has connections to crypto-gambling has caused outrage among supporters of the platform.

In a recent thread on Twitter, Ali "Myth" came to her defense and called out the people criticizing her for expressing her opinion on a platform. He said:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with Poki making her own decision about not wanting to be on a platform. Y’all be projecting like a mother f*cker simply because she wants to operate differently than y’all. What happened to live and let live? Fake mfers."

Myth defending Poki (Image via Twitter)

Myth @Myth_ Y’all so upset because she doesn’t wanna support a platform. Get off the internet and go touch some grass. Mouth breathing ass Y’all so upset because she doesn’t wanna support a platform. Get off the internet and go touch some grass. Mouth breathing ass 😂

Myth also stated individuals offended on behalf of millionaires (referring to Kick's stakeholders, which include streamers such as xQc) are being stupid and that Pokimane was well within her rights to discuss her point of view.

Myth @Myth_ It’s so funny how someone can make a statement regarding their own actions and morals then y’all decide that they are low key dissing someone else. Y’all be trying way to hard to be offended for millionaires that DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU. It’s so funny how someone can make a statement regarding their own actions and morals then y’all decide that they are low key dissing someone else. Y’all be trying way to hard to be offended for millionaires that DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU.

Why are people mad at Pokimane? Twitter reactions to Myth's defense of the Twitch streamer

Kick's rivalry with Twitch has taken new form after xQc's recent record deal rocked the entire entertainment industry. His $100 million dollar deal for two years puts him above the salaries of star athletes such as Lebron James. This is why it's such a big deal.

However, Pokimane, a close associate of xQc, has come under fire for her recent comments about Kick. She'd pointed out the fact that the people running that platform are directly involved with the controversial crypto-gambling website Stake, which was recently banned in Greece for hosting unregulated games.

What caused yet more outrage was when she answered a personal question about the possibility of her joining Kick if given a multi-million dollar deal. Here, she outright rejected the proposal, saying it would not align with her morals. She said:

"Nope! No. It's not because I got, like, $10 million.... Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money?"

Myth was defending this very clip, pointing out that she was just expressing her opinions, which is quite true as Pokimane later goes on to say that this was her point of view and that it may not align with others'.

"Also, I want to specify (that) I'm talking about me, personally. After all the things that I've been outspoken about and where I stand, morally and ethically, in regards to certain things. It would be really, really cringe for me to stream on Kick."

Myth reiterated this point while commenting on the outrage that her statements caused, and while some of his followers agreed with his take, others did not. Here are some general reactions from the replies to his thread.

F/A Attack @Attacksznn @Myth_ True, Its all about Greed & Money… The Platform Still In Beta, No Contract Longer Than 2yrs, Over 1Billion In Contracts, 95/5% Cut More You Make More Taxes There Are, To Good To Be True Never Works Out.. The App Is Looking Like Mixer Atm To Give It Some Time @Myth_ True, Its all about Greed & Money… The Platform Still In Beta, No Contract Longer Than 2yrs, Over 1Billion In Contracts, 95/5% Cut More You Make More Taxes There Are, To Good To Be True Never Works Out.. The App Is Looking Like Mixer Atm To Give It Some Time 📉

Tondruh @Tondruh @Myth_ Why does she care so much tho fr @Myth_ Why does she care so much tho fr

Myth @Myth_ @Tondruh She gets asked a question and responds bozo @Tondruh She gets asked a question and responds bozo

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin @Myth_ “Well her chat asks questions” so what? She can’t skip over a question from 1 of 5000 people? If she answers a random question in chat it’s cause she wants to speak on it. @Myth_ “Well her chat asks questions” so what? She can’t skip over a question from 1 of 5000 people? If she answers a random question in chat it’s cause she wants to speak on it.

Qira Lyn 🏳️‍🌈 @TheCyborganics @Myth_ she did good, the trashy's are the one that left twitch and its a good thing for twitch to give balance in the streaming world, besides kick is using AWS services so technically twitch always have amazon's back when comes to money, thank u kick for paying and taking the trash… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Myth_ she did good, the trashy's are the one that left twitch and its a good thing for twitch to give balance in the streaming world, besides kick is using AWS services so technically twitch always have amazon's back when comes to money, thank u kick for paying and taking the trash… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Pokimane, HasanAbi, and xQc also had a heated confrontation on June 20, with HasanAbi calling the latter "Trainwashed" for his opinions.

