xQc reveals he has equity in Kick during live discussion with Pokimane

In a discussion with Twitch star Imane "Pokimane," Felix "xQc" revealed that his recent signing with Kick comes with equity in the platform. This appears to be the norm for most of the big streamers who have left Twitch to go to the up-and-coming streaming site, as both Trainwreckstv and Adin Ross have revealed in the past that they have partial ownership of the site.

Felix's recent 100 million dollar deal with Kick has shaken up the whole streaming community, with many prominent creators talking about what this means for Twitch. Imane was one such creator who went viral after her comment about Amazon owning Kick's servers was shared extensively on social media.

She and xQc were talking about those things on a recent stream when she suddenly sprung the question about equity. Prefacing it by saying that he could choose not to answer, Pokimane asked:

"Can I ask you something, and you can totally not answer, I'm just so curious. Did they give you any equity?"

The Juicer, as he is popularly called in his community, was hesitant in his answer and said:

"Um, can I talk about that? Yeah, I can talk about that."

Pokimane immediately caught on, inferring by the answer that he probably owned equity in Kick.

"That's a yes, if he said, 'Can I talk about that?'"

"I actually believe in the product": xQc explains why he chose to have equity in Kick as part of his hundred-million-dollar deal

After she wondered about the news of him owning equity, xQc cleared all doubts about the situation, saying that he opted for it.

"Okay, listen, I got to choose whether I wanted some or not."

He also claimed that he believes in Kick as a product, saying:

"But, which is whatever, the reality is that I actually believe in the product. I genuinely do."

At this point, Pokimane chimed in, stating that the idea of non-exclusive streaming, which is at the core of the hundred-million-dollar contract, was probably very appealing to the streamer.

"I also think that you believe in the idea of non-exclusive streaming."

Timestamp 1:58:27

xQc clearly agreed with this description and started explaining his reasoning for backing Kick as the next step for the streaming industry.

"For sure, and so what I thought was that equity means that, if I go super hard, I get a part of what I do. And I really believe that. I've been criticizing YouTube, Twitch, Rumble, I've been criticizing everybody for what they do with their signings and their contracts."

xQc also stated that by choosing to get equity, he was putting his money where his mouth was because if he is right about Kick, then his equity will reward him. If it fails, he will end up losing money on it.

"The only proof that I have that I was right is that it actually succeeds, and it does better than what people expect it to be. And if I don't get there, I'm a loser idiot. But if I do get there, and I have equity? I mean sh*t! I think that's very telling. On top of that, I get a reward for knowing. I get an incentive for being right with what I know."

Reddit reacts to xQc taking equity in Kick

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail voiced concerns about xQc taking equity as part of the payment for signing with Kick. Many wondered how feasible it was and hoped his lawyers had properly checked it to make sure the deal benefitted him. Here are some of the reactions:

For those who remember Microsoft's short-lived livestreaming platform, Mixer, the concerns may seem legitimate, but Ed Craven, Kick's co-founder, has already claimed that the streaming platform has turned a profit in its first quarter.

