"I'm just diversifying": xQc says Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is happy about his deal with rival platform Kick

Felix "xQc" has rocked the streaming community with the recent announcement about signing a $100 million deal with Kick. Fans, supporters, and fellow Twitch streamers extended their congratulations to the content creator. The Canadian streamer revealed the trailer for the announcement while streaming on Twitch today and explained that nobody at the Amazon-owned company was mad at him for signing with a rival platform.

On the contrary, Felix claimed that the CEO of Twitch, Dan Clancy, was quite happy with his decision when he had spoken to him about the deal:

"Dan is happy, and people at Twitch are happy. Nobody's upset. Guys, nobody's upset, nobody's malding."

xQc also revealed how his conversation with Dan Clancy went, telling the Twitch CEO that there were no hard feelings and he was just "diversifying":

"I literally spoke to Dan yesterday, quite literally. And I was like, 'Bro, we're chilling. I'm not like upset with you guys. Nobody's malding, I'm just diversifying, and that this is just how it's going to be."

"I'm not leaving Twitch": xQc reassures fans that Kick deal won't stop him from streaming on Amazon-owned platform

Timestamp 1:14:36

Naturally, the news of one of Twitch's top streamers leaving the platform for the up-and-coming rival Kick was a point of great discussion on social media. Many such as HasanAbi, and DrDisRespect, have commended the move, expressing their admiration on social media.

Fans were naturally interested in knowing what xQc's plans were about streaming on the new platform. The streamer assured them that he was not leaving the purple platform:

"Um, yeah I am not leaving Twitch. I don't think you understand. I want to say this, in the best way that I can put it. I am not like, leaving. No one is leaving."

Much like GM Hikaru's non-exclusive deal, it appears that he will be taking the multi-streaming route by divvying up the streaming time between the platforms:

"I get it, some people would like to sign exclusively and might go entirely. That is not how it is going to be."

He also told his viewers that there are no set hours:

"Also, the hours are not really set. It's just kind of random. I will just play it by the ear."

Readers might be interested in our list of Twitch streamers who have recently made the jump to Kick, barring xQc, to see how the streaming platforms are faring against each other.

