Twitch updates attire policy and bans implied n*dity for creators following several controversies

Twitch has updated its attire policy, reinforcing a ban for the act of implying that an individual is n*de, following several controversies involving content creators on the platform, such as the case of now-suspended streamer Morgpie. Contentious streamer Morgpie was known to be completely topless in her videos, using black rectangular boxes on the screen to censor her unclothed body. She has now been suspended from the platform for the second time in December.

This article explores the changes incorporated under this update and how it affects streamers.

Twitch bans covering of n*dity with censor bars and objects, among other changes in the new attire policy

The new update, which comes following multiple changes in the NSFW-related policies in December 2023, makes certain prominent changes. The update states that streamers are no longer permitted to imply or suggest that they are either fully or partially n*de, which includes and is not limited to covering b*easts or g*nitals with objects or censor bars.

On the other hand, cleavage on Twitch is still allowed as long as it is made clear that the streamer is wearing clothing.

Fans react to the attire policy changes

Netizens responded humorously to the rule updates, with some implying that the update in policies was long overdue. Some speculated whether the platform was going to introduce these changes sometime soon, like the rollback of rules on the depiction of nudity by Twitch in December 2023.

Meanwhile, others were disappointed with the changes:

The controversies began as Twitch rolled out an update that made it possible for artistic depictions of nudity to be allowed on the platform. This opened the doorway for many "s*xually suggestive" actions that were previously banned, such as erotic dances and body writing.

Also, Morgpie is only one of many streamers taking advantage of the relatively relaxed policies at the time. Streamers, including Firedancer and Jenfoxxx, have also faced consequences for utilizing similar tactics.