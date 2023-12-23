What is Twitch’s new policy against nudity? New rules explored

Twitch has been a focal point of numerous discussions recently, stemming from updates throughout December 2023. Earlier in December, the platform decided to permit "artistic nudity." This essentially meant that nudity depicted through artwork or graphic illustrations was acceptable. However, this policy shift resulted in a noticeable increase in adult content on the platform. Twitch subsequently reversed this policy, disallowing even artistic nudity.

Dan Clancy reversed recent artistic nudity policy

Nevertheless, this development did not bring the saga to a conclusion. Several streamers, particularly female, have found ways to circumvent the existing guidelines. They employ black boxes on their screens strategically while being topless, ensuring that specific body parts remain concealed to avoid violating the content guidelines. This phenomenon was termed the "black box meta."

What are Twitch's guidelines against nudity?

Twitch has a rather comprehensive report on content nudity and guidelines, with a strong emphasis on fostering a safe environment not just for creators but also for their young audience.

The platform has implemented strict guidelines that prohibit streamers from showcasing any form of nudity or engaging in graphic sexual acts, whether implied or explicit:

"Users are prohibited from broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, and linking to p*rnographic content."

Platform's guidelines regarding s*xual content

The recent phenomenon of using black boxes on the platform is closely tied to the content guidelines, particularly those of attire on streams. The platform specifies that opaque covers must be employed to conceal areas such as nipples, breasts, or genitals:

"For those areas of the body where coverage is required, the coverage must be fully opaque; sheer or partially see-through clothing does not constitute coverage."

The platform's guidelines on attires

The emergence of the black box meta can be seen as an attempt by some streamers to navigate and adhere to these guidelines while still pushing the boundaries of what is explicitly shown on their streams. For those curious, here's an example of this content:

NSFW streamers use black boxes to cover parts of their bodies

Despite certain streamers attempting to circumvent the guidelines by promoting NSFW content, Twitch has not completely ignored these violations. Instances like Morgipie's suspension indicate that the platform is actively taking measures to enforce its content policies.

As of now, the platform has not released updates or new guidelines addressing the specific issues surrounding NSFW content and the creative methods some streamers are using to work around existing rules. Given the ongoing discussions and uproar, it is plausible that the platform may respond by issuing clarifications or updates in the coming days or weeks.