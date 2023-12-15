The new s*xual content policy changes announced by Twitch have caused many to express concern over the type of content being allowed on that platform under artistic nudity. The guidelines that went live on December 13 allowed streamers to make fictionalized content featuring genitalia with some restrictions. However, after much controversy, the Amazon-owned platform has effectively rolled back its recent changes.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy writes that the new s*xual content policy "went too far" and that guidelines regarding artistic nudity will be rolled back on December 15 due to concerns. Here's what this individual said:

"Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change. Digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge–AI can be used to create realistic images, and it can be hard to distinguish between digital art and photography. So, effective today, we are rolling back the artistic nudity changes. Moving forward, depictions of real or fictional nudity won’t be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium."

Twitch rolls back certain rules introduced in its S*xual Theme policy update, clamps down on depiction of nudity

Expand Tweet

The new adult content policy changes were met with highly mixed reactions, with many welcoming them. However, a sizeable portion of the community was opposed to it. The new guidelines effectively allowed content creators to make a lot more "s*xually suggestive" content by lifting restrictions on previously bannable offenses, such as erotic dances, body writing, and more.

However, the most controversial of the changes made has turned out to be the decision to allow fictionalized renditions of nudity, which include artistic depictions of both male and female genitalia as well as breasts. The overall change to se*ual content on Twitch caused many to start pushing the boundaries, with several individuals catching bans for going too far.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in Twitch's official press release, the rules themselves may have been made without proper consideration. Thus, all the changes concerning artistic nudity have been reverted. This means both real and fictional depictions of any form of nudity are once again bannable on Twitch.

However, the mature-rated games policy remains unaffected, allowing streamers to play games that depict incidental s*xual content involving nudity. Readers should also note that only the Artistic Nudity part of the new policy has been overturned, with content involving things such as pole dancing and erotic dances still available on the site despite outrage from streamers like xQc.