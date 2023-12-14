Viral VTuber Marina gets banned for using nude avatar on Twitch after adult policy change

Marina is a popular VTuber and Twitch partner. Recently, on December 14, 2023, the automated @Streamerbans X account announced the streamer's suspension from the platform. This happened after she changed her avatar to a nude variant. The incident took place in the wake of Twitch changing its guidelines, giving more freedom to artistic nudity.

Following Twitch changing its guidelines, the VTuber posted on X promoting her stream with an explicit version of her avatar. She wrote:

"Celebrating degeneracy LIVE on Twitch! Come hang out~."

VTuber Marina changes her Avatar(Image via X/@MarinaVT_)

Her Twitch account was banned less than an hour after starting her stream and making the post.

"Stop streaming models naked": VTubers react following Marina's ban

Like Marina, Twitch has been banning other streamers and enforcing its policies. While the platform changed its guidelines to include artistic nudity, there was initial confusion regarding its application for VTubers, who use a digital avatar of themselves. The Amazon-owned platform updated its guidelines once again to include the category and clarify the rules.

Twitch updates it's Guidelines (Image via Twitch)

The VTuber community and fans responded to some changes. Notable VTuber Synical Bunni claimed that certain VTubers have been misusing the initial TOS, which allowed artistic nudity without clearly mentioning virtual reality avatars. According to her, streamers who continue to use naked VR avatars during streams may cause Twitch to revoke artistic freedom once again.

She took to X and said:

"Holy sh*t STOP STREAMING YOUR MODELS NAKED I made the Twitch TOS asset to poke fun at Twitch for not clarifying their TOS prior to last night. Now that they have and have given an inch you’re taking a mile. Your lewd, reckless acts can/will revoke the freedom for artists to draw anatomy w/o being banned."

As per the new updated policy, Twitch has implemented strict restrictions on the attire streamers can wear while IRL streaming as well as otherwise. These policies also apply to VR streamers that translate real-life movements aka their avatars.

Read about Twitch's new community guidelines and all the changes made.