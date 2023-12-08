VTuber Ironmouse wins Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

VTuber Ironmouse has been named the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. The virtual YouTuber has been on the livestreaming scene since her debut back in 2017 and uses the avatar of a demoness on her broadcasts. While starting as an independent streamer, Mousey, as she is called by her fans, has since joined American talent agency VShojo as one of their first members.

Over the last few years, VTubers have become quite the rage. The fact that Ironmouse has gone on to win in the Content Creator of the Year section for this year's The Game Awards is a testament to the rise of virtual streamers in the space.

"Can't believe it omg": Ironmouse reacts to winning the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023

Ironmouse has seen a massive increase in viewership over the years, having gradually amassed over 1.8 million followers on her channel. This makes her the most-followed English language VTuber on the platform. While her true identity is not known, she is Puerto Rican-American. She also has a fairly popular YouTube channel with over a million subscribers, where she posts her viral songs.

That's right; on top of playing video games on her channel, the Twitch star is also known for her singing and has been credited for having a wide vocal range. After all, she has been trained as a soprano opera singer. She has multiple song covers on her channel with millions of views and is fairly popular for her singing in the VTuber community.

Viewers may have noticed that Ironmouse did not appear on stage to receive the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023. This is because she has an immune disorder called CVID, or common variable immunodeficiency, which restricts her from leaving her house.

Instead, she accepted her award with a speech donning her famous pink virtual avatar. In her short speech, she thanked her community and VShojo for supporting her over the years and making her eligible for the award.

The Content Creator of the Year category features some big hitters this year, including popular streamers such as SypherPK and Quackity. Other nominees include Sphreen and People Make Games.

Ironmouse has made history by becoming the first virtual streamer to win the award.