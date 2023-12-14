"Twitch will soon have zero ads just like Kick" - Netizens react to prevalence of NSFW content on Twitch following recent ToS update

On December 14, 2023, netizens and popular streamers were shocked to see the prevalence of NSFW content on Twitch. The situation was triggered by a recent change to the platform's Terms of Service (ToS). In an official blog post titled "Updating our Approach to Sexual Content and Content Classification Labels," Twitch's VP of Trust and Safety, Angela Hession, announced updates to moderation policies for adult content.

Content creators will now be allowed to do the following when applying appropriate tags for their livestream under the new Content Classification Labels (CCL):

The fully clothed s*xually suggestive content policy has been revamped, now allowing content that highlights clothed breasts, buttocks, and the pelvic region. Artistic or fictionalized renditions of genitalia and female presenting breasts are now allowed. Body writing on female-presenting breasts and buttocks regardless of gender as long as attire requirements are met. Erotic dances, including strip teases

Earlier today, Felix "xQc" checked out the "Art" category on the Amazon-owned platform and discovered that streamers were drawing some extremely graphic material. His reaction was eventually posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread amassing over 75 comments.

Redditor u/SlightlySlightly remarked on the situation by writing:

"At least Twitch will soon have zero ads just like Kick after this change."

"Never would've expected Kick to have stricter NSFW rules than Twitch" - Streaming community discusses the prevalence of NSFW content on Amazon-owned platform following recent ToS update

As mentioned earlier, the streamer-focused subreddit was bustling, with several fans commenting on the prevalence of NSFW content on Twitch. Redditor u/kellar321 joked that the Amazon-owned platform was competing with Kick to see who would have more lenient Terms of Service:

According to u/C0REWATTS, it would be a cause for concern if every account on the platform could see the thumbnails of explicit content:

Redditor u/myaccountgotyoiked's comment received hundreds of upvotes. They wrote:

"Never would've expected Kick to have stricter NSFW rules than Twitch."

Meanwhile, one community member, u/Dry_Following6522, opined that Kick was "better" than its competitor:

At the time of writing, Twitch had not responded to the prevalence of explicit content on the platform. It remains to be seen how they will address the situation.