"Trying to attract future addicts" - Kick streamer winning $1.5 million after wagering $1,500 on Stake leaves fans divided

On November 2, 2023, a clip featuring Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" went viral on social media. In it, the content creator was seen gambling on Stake, where he wagered $1,500 on a casino game called Plinko. Initially, LosPollosTV expressed his disappointment at not winning much on his bets. Luckily for him, one of the balls in the pyramid virtual slot machine landed on a 1,000 multiplier, resulting in the Kick streamer winning a mind-boggling $1,500,000.

Drama Alert shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, with numerous netizens weighing in on the situation. According to @UtdUnity, LosPollosTV was gambling using a "fake account." They added:

"We all know that is a fake account and Stake is just trying to attract future addicts."

"These gambling games are a scam!" - Online community believes gambling platform "rigged" chances after Kick streamer bags $1,500,000 from $1,500 wager

Gambling-related content has been in the spotlight in the livestreaming industry for quite some time. While Twitch streamers are prohibited from wagering on sites such as Stake, Rollbit, Duelbits, and Roobet, creators are free to play any virtual slot machine on Kick.

Several top-ranking Kick streamers, such as Adin Ross, Felix "xQc," and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," gamble on their channels regularly. On October 31, 2023, xQc admitted that he gets paid to host gambling-related content on the Stake-backed platform.

He stated:

"'Bro, I've never lied once about it. What is wrong with this guy? Everybody knows I am (paid to gamble on Stake)."

Gambling on Kick once again made headlines on November 2, 2023, when LosPollosTV won $1.5 million from a $1,500 wager. One fan joked that the streamer could stock up a lifetime supply of Cheesy Tots:

Another user believed that the casino game was "rigged":

According to X user @RSMLG12, Stake "definitely" paid the Kick streamer to play specific games on the platform. They commented:

"Deffo (definitely) scripted, the company deffo (definitely) paid him to play the game and then make it look like anyone can win it. These gambling games are a scam!"

LosPollosTV is a popular Kick streamer with over 73k followers on his channel. He is also a Twitch partner, having broadcasted under the Just Chatting category for over 2,300 hours.