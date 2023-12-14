“What about the children now?”: xQc lashes out at Twitch for allowing “pole dancing” after ToS update

Felix "xQc," who is among Twitch's top streamers, expressed notable concerns about the platform after its recent Terms of Service (ToS) revision. For those who missed it, Twitch has recently modified its policy regarding adult content, permitting a range of mature actions on the platform as long as the streamers use CCLs or Content Classification Labels.

However, Felix criticized the Twitch community, which had previously united to remove Stake.com (gambling website) from the platform over concerns of addiction and wrongful exposure to children.

Reacting to the latest ToS updates, the streamer said:

"What about the children now?"

"I don't give a f**k" - xQc unhappy with recent Twitch updates

The recent Twitch updates on s*xual content have caused a rift within the community. xQc, in particular, has spoken out against what he perceives as hypocrisy among Twitch users. He pointed out that the same community had previously rallied to remove gambling content from the platform in 2022.

In response to a chat member advising him not to judge what other content creators are streaming, Felix said this:

"Bro, I will judge any day of the f**king week. I don't give a f**k, bi*ch. I will judge any day of any week of all time. Brother, you're not gonna f**king gaslight anybody into f**king protecting the children when you banned gambling on Twitch and you made everybody rally together."

He pointed out that the same people who rallied into banning gambling (Stake.com in particular) have remained quiet regarding Twitch's new updates:

"The whole world rallied together. Made a big f**king offence line and were like, 'Protect the children, please,' and then the platform enables pole dancing, twerking d*cks out and drawings of actual p*rn on the main f**kig screen. Holy f**k! What about the children now? Where they at now? Who is protecting them now? Because they don't care."

What did the fans say?

xQc stands out as one of the most controversial streamers, frequently sparking intense debates. In response to his latest commentary on the situation, here's what the r/LivestreamFail subreddit said:

One of the significant changes resulting from the updates pertains to artistic or illustrative depictions of nudity on the platform. This encompasses representations featuring fully exposed female-presenting bre*sts and/or genitals or b*ttocks, irrespective of gender. To read more about the ToS update, click here.