Twitch's new update to community guidelines bans sponsorships for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins gambling

In the most recent update to their community guidelines, Twitch has banned sponsorships for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins gambling under their policy about not promoting websites that advocate gambling. The move is the Amazon-owned platform's latest clamp down on gambling content from its website, which has become a hot topic for debate in the community.

While streamers gambling on sponsored live streams has been the central topic of discussion when it comes to people either speaking for or against gambling, loot boxes in games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and other similar games have also caught the attention of many gamers.

Twitch clarifies that the promotion of skins gambling in games such as CS: GO is prohibited on the platform

- Is sponsorship of skins gambling, such as for CSGO skins, allowed on Twitch?



- No, promotion or sponsorship of skins gambling is prohibited under our policy.



With popular streamers such as Ohnepixel, Dr. DisRespect, and Ninja recently opening hundreds of thousands of crates in CS: GO in the hopes of snagging a rare skin, many content creators take sponsorships for websites that promote gambling on video games. Twitch seems to have stopped it with their recent update to the community guidelines.

Under the recently updated section under 'Prohibited Gambling Content FAQ,' a Frequently Asked Question directly references the promotion of skin gambling in games like Counter-Strike. The reference question asks:

"Is sponsorship of skins gambling, such as for CSGO Skins, allowed on Twitch?"

The answer given is a resounding no:

"No, promotion or sponsorship of skins gambling is prohibited under out policy."

With some streamers opening hundreds if not thousands of in-game crates in front of viewers, it is not unreasonable to think about the adverse effects this might cause in young impressionable minds. After all, back in 2022, before Twitch severely restricted Slots and other gambling games, a similar argument was being made by people such as Pokimane and HasanAbi.

Notably, policies for sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker websites remain the same, and the Amazon-owned company will continue to allow such content on the website. However, domains such as stake.com, rollbit.com, and blaze.com, among others, are still on the ban list.

With governments worldwide trying to bring regulations on loot boxes, here is an article about the video game industry standards on the mechanics that many have likened to gambling, with countries such as Belgium already banning certain loot boxes in the country.