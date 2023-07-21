"It's a gambling addiction" - Fans seemingly unhappy with Ninja opening CS: GO cases at Nadeshot's wedding

On July 21, 2023, Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja" went viral on social media after a photo of him opening Counter-Strike: Global Offensive cases at Matthew "Nadeshot's" wedding was posted. Jake Lucky, a well-known esports personality, shared the same on his Twitter handle earlier today. He also brought up a recent tweet by Timothy "TimTheTatman," in which he, Ninja, and Dennis "Cloakzy" opened loot boxes while flying in a private jet.

Numerous streaming community members have shared their thoughts on the streamer's viral picture. Twitter user @Knapppers1 claimed that the Twitch star displayed "gambling addiction." They added:

"It's a gambling addiction. They could buy any skin they want off the market, yet they do this."

"Streamers making content on this should be seen similarly to anyone streaming slots" - Online community responds to Ninja's viral picture of him opening CS: GO cases at Nadeshot's wedding

Ninja has been livestreaming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive case-opening content for quite some time. In a social media post titled "I finally got a knife, don't gamble kids," the content creator revealed that he obtained an M9 Bayonet - Black Laminate. He remarked:

"I have no idea if this is good or not, dude! I feel like this is trash! Black Laminate, M9 Bayonet. Is it good?! I got a knife! I'll f**king take it even if it's a dollar!"

The next day (July 19, 2023), Ninja claimed to have acquired three knives after opening loot boxes in the tactical shooter. He also threw shade at YouTube Gaming streamer Herschel "Guy," also known as "Dr DisRespect," stating:

His shenanigans went viral once again when Jake Lucky shared an image from Nadeshot's wedding, in which the 32-year-old was seen opening loot boxes:

According to Twitch streamer chocoTaco, content creators who open cases in CS: GO should be "seen similarly" to those who host gambling-related broadcasts. He said:

"Cool, let's all get addicted to gambling. Streamers making content on this should be seen similarly to anyone streaming slots."

Former Apex Legends pro inhuman called Tyler's antics "goofy":

Meanwhile, Twitter user @Samie2456 expressed surprise at Nadeshot's marriage:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Ninja is among the most notable personalities on Twitch, boasting over 18.5 million followers on his channel. He dominated the Amazon-owned platform in 2018 before shocking the online community by shifting to Microsoft's Mixer.