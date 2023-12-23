“This has traumatised me” - Boogie2988 participates in controversial NSFW meta on Twitch, fans left shocked

American YouTube veteran Steven "Boogie2988" appears to have joined the current trend of using black box "meta" on the Twitch platform. For those not familiar, many streamers, especially females, have been employing black boxes on their screens to conceal their topless bodies during livestreams. This has already caused a lot of uproar within the community, and Twitch has banned some of these NSFW streamers.

In an attempt to mock the situation, the YouTuber shocked everyone by employing the same tactic. However, he quickly realized that due to his substantial weight, the black box was unnecessary, as his fat effectively obscured his privates.

Naturally, the video quickly went viral, particularly on X. One user remarked:

"This has traumatised me."

What is the new NSFW meta on Twitch?

The recent surge in NSFW content on Twitch has impacted the entire platform. Numerous streamers were seen initially appearing topless on camera, strategically framing their shots to cut off just where their breasts would be visible.

Building on this strategy, some streamers took things a step further by including black boxes on their screens. This method was designed to ensure that specific body parts, which might otherwise violate the platform's guidelines, remained covered during their streams.

Among those who have embraced and popularized this trend, notable figures include Morgpie (who recently faced a ban due to her actions), Jenfoxxx, and Asianbunnyx.

A few male creators have also joined this trend, primarily aiming to parody the new Tetich meta. Boogie2988 notably garnered attention in this regard, largely due to his build. Those curious, here's the video:

Another streamer who has engaged in a similar act is Twitch streamer Tectone from OTK:

What did fans say?

The clip of Boogie2988's latest stunt was shared on X, garnering numerous reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Recently, Twitch drew criticism after implementing a controversial update that allowed art streams to depict nudity. However, this decision swiftly backfired as it led to a surge in adult content on the platform, sparking backlash. The platform has since retracted this update.