Viral topless Twitch streamer Morgpie banned again, reasons explored

Once again, Twitch partner and NSFW streamer Morg "Morgpie" has been suspended from the widely-used streaming platform, Twitch. The streamer has been all over the news of late following her rather raunchy streams. Remarkably, this marks the streamer's sixth suspension throughout her Twitch career, with the second occurrence within this (December) month alone.

At the moment of her suspension, Morgpie had amassed over 250K followers, solidifying her position as one of the most rapidly growing creators in recent weeks. As of this writing, clicking on her profile will direct users to this page:

Morg's channel was suspended yet again (Image via Twitch)

Why was controversial Twitch streamer Morgpie banned?

Morgpie is among the recent streamers who have gained attention for their innovative methods of navigating Twitch's guidelines and Terms of Service. Notably, the streamer has raised eyebrows by ingeniously employing censor bars to obscure sections of her seemingly unclothed body during live streams.

Morgpie cleverly popularized this trend by digitally incorporating black rectangular boxes on the screen, strategically censoring her openly exposed breasts. She would also sit at a fixed angle so that she doesn't allow any kind of flashing incident.

For those curious, the Twitch streams would end up looking something like this:

Streamers using censor box (Image via X/@Gross_gorex)

Nevertheless, Twitch seems to have swiftly taken action, resulting in the streamer's ban. While the specific reason, whether related to the use of censor boxes, remains unclear, her streams were undeniably pushing the boundaries and testing the limits of Twitch's guidelines.

In fact, Morgpie is not the only streamer in recent times to adopt such a strategy. Other streamers, including Twitch personalities Firedancer and Jenfoxxx, have also faced comparable consequences for employing similar tactics.

What did the streamer say?

As of the time of writing, Morgie has not made any statements regarding her recent ban. However, earlier this month, she did address the ongoing situation concerning Twitch's Terms of Service. She said:

"I do read the TOS anytime I try to incorporate anything new into my streams, just to make sure, because I don’t want to get banned. I did get banned. But I think Twitch right now is definitely banning a lot of girls because of this new meta. They kind of want to put a lid on it right now.”

For further context, she discussed this matter during a period when numerous streamers, herself included, engaged in topless streams, with the screen strategically cutting off just before revealing the exposed areas.

Twitch faced considerable backlash for a recent policy update, which they have since reversed. The platform initially released a statement indicating that nudity through artwork and graphical representation was permissible, leading to a significant increase in adult content on the website.