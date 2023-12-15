"It's art": Kai Cenat claims he will have 10 women twerking on every stream due to new Twitch mature content policy

Twitch's new adult content policy has elicited sharp reactions, with Kai Cenat claiming he will have 10 women twerk on all of his streams starting next year as it is technically allowed under the new guidelines. For those out of the loop, the Amazon-owned website recently did an overhaul of its mature content policy, allowing content creators more freedom to do certain types of livestreams.

Artistic nudity and dances like twerking are now permissible under the new rules as long as the s*xual theme tag is used to restrict them.

Kai Cenat, the recipient of the Streamer of the Year for two years running, was frustrated when he heard about mature content being called art. He said:

"All my intros from here on out, starting from 2024, I am going to have 10 girls, twerking at every start of the stream. It is art."

"My sh*t is about to be a club": Kai Cenat talks about having women twerk on his Twitch stream, calls out Pokimane

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, Twitch has lifted its restriction on mature content like "erotic dances." Such broadcasts are now allowed under certain tags.

The decision has been criticized by many content creators, including Felix "xQx." The Canadian streamer has openly called out the platform for allowing pole dancing on the website and expressed concern for kids watching the content.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat responded to the move by saying he will do nightclub livestreams starting next year with "all types of poles" in his room:

"They are allowing twerking on stream, I am going to have sections in this b*tch. My sh*t's about be a club, bro. I am about to have all types of poles. It's about be art."

Cenat also dropped streamer Pokimane's name, thanking her for supposedly having something to do with the new changes:

"You are about to be seeing, bro, you see people wanna hide? There's no more of that. Twitch, you're blessed. Twitch, thank you. Pokimane, thank you. Pokimane, I know you set some sh*t up with that. Thank you. All the half-naked girls, thank you."

Cenat's clip has garnered a lot of traction on social media, having been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by many viewers. Here are some general reactions to it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether Kai Cenat will actually stay true to his words, but twerking and pole dancing are indeed permitted streamable content on Twitch as per its new s*xual content policy.