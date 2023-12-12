Twitch streamer Pokimane's new podcast Dont Tell Anyone premieres tomorrow

Twitch star Imane Anys, also known in the gaming and streaming community as Pokimane, has revealed when her new podcast, called Don’t Tell Anyone, will drop. The podcast will premiere on December 12, 2023. This announcement comes via a video post on Instagram and X. According to the video, a new episode will drop every Tuesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

In Don't Tell Anyone, the content creator will discuss her personal beliefs, relationships, business decisions, and more.

The Twitch star announces her new podcast Dont Tell Anyone (Image via X/@imane)

"So ready for this": Fans and fellow streamers react to Twitch star Pokimane's podcast announcement

Pokimane is a popular personality on the internet, known for her Just Chatting streams and for playing various games such as League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, and Among Us. Recently, she launched a cookie brand named Myna Snacks, which received mixed reactions from the community.

Many fans have reacted to her latest announcement on social media. Content creator Gumdrop also replied to her post with enthusiasm:

"Yes! We are so ready for this."

Another podcast host replied to the post, saying:

Twitch streamer Zastela wished the content creator some luck.

X user @itsliuh said they are excited about the premiere.

Another user said they could not wait for the podcast to debut.

