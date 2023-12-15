“They’re being reviewed” - Dan Clancy speaks on Twitch banning several art streamers following new ToS guidelines

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy addressed the current situation regarding Twitch and its updated Terms of Service (ToS) guidelines during a recent livestream. According to reports, certain accounts, mainly from the "Art" category, were mistakenly closed or banned due to inaccurate reports. Dan disclosed that these were unintentional and mentioned that the Twitch team is actively working to rectify the issue.

For those out of the loop, recent updates to the Terms of Service now permit the inclusion of graphical or artistic representations of nudity on Twitch. Consequently, there has been a notable increase in adult content within this category.

Numerous accounts have faced closure or bans, even though they adhered to the updated Terms of Service guidelines. In light of the situation, Dan Clancy said:

“They’re being reviewed.”

"They will be pulled back" - Dan Clancy reassures Twitch community that certain bans will be reverted

The Twitch ToS guidelines have become a focal point of discussion recently following the platform's decision to implement a controversial update. In light of the new changes, art accounts are now allowed to showcase nudity as long as it aligns with the provided guidelines.

As previously mentioned, this shift has resulted in a notable increase in such content on the platform, subsequently leading to the outright banning of many accounts. Here's what Dan Clancy had to say about the banned accounts:

"Yeah, we are reviewing them. There were some that got reported and got banned that were consistent with the updates of the policy, and they're being reviewed, and they will be pulled back if they're within the policy. We sent out a policy. We're updating it, but anyone today, they will not have any strikes, and we're gonna lift the bans."

He added:

"There were some that were deserved but some that were not, and it's tricky. There's a lot going on in the category, and I issued a blog post, kinda talked about it, and I'll talk more in the future."

Twitch has frequently faced criticism for its handling of bans. While Dan mentioned that efforts are underway to address and rectify the situation, members of the streaming community have also shared their perspectives on the matter.

For instance, one r/LivestreamFail member stated that Twitch used a third-party vendor to review affiliates and other users:

The new updated ToS guidelines have also garnered a range of reactions from streamers as well, including Adin Ross, Felix "xQc," and Zack "Asmongold."