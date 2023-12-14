"The CEO is on some weird s**t" - Adin Ross reacts to Twitch's controversial "Artistic Nudity" update

Controversial Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has added his voice to the growing chorus of streamers addressing the recent updates in Twitch's Terms of Service. For those unaware, the Amazon-owned platform made some changes to its policy involving s*xual and adult content. Notably, one of the changes permits the artistic representation of nudity.

Adin Ross, who doesn't stream on Twitch anymore, logged into the website to check the policy changes himself. Naturally, the sight of the adult content raised his concerns. Reacting to the situation, Adin said:

"The CEO (referring to Dan Clancy, the present Twitch CEO) is on some weird s**t."

Click here to check what Adin Ross had to say

"I just looked at a furry's pen*s" - Adin Ross shocked at the sight of new Twitch updates

Twitch updates frequently evoke mixed reactions within the streaming community. The platform's recent changes, specifically those permitting more leniency toward adult content, have sparked a debate about the implications of these alterations.

Adin Ross also shared his perspective on the matter, particularly in response to the art section of the website. With this section now featuring a variety of creators promoting nudity in graphical form, Adin remarked:

"Not gonna lie, Twitch you guys got it, bro. Nah, what? You're gonna turn the kids even weirder. This is bad. What am I looking (at)? Bro! Oh Nah, yo, yo, yo. Yeah, the CEO is on some weird sh*t. I told you there's something we don't know about. That motherf**ker must be in some really, really, sick weird sh*t."

He added:

"What the f**k is this bro? I just looked at a furry's pen*s. I looked at a dog's d*ck. I'm telling you guys. You guys don't believe me, bro. They're trying to normalize dogs and sh*t now. Y'all call me crazy now, but y'all not gonna call me crazy in five years. If you guys look at that and think it is normal, this is not normal at all."

What did other creators say?

The latest updates have elicited a range of reactions from the streamers. For example, Felix "xQc" criticized the Twitch community for tolerating these changes, pointing out the contrast with their previous vocal stance against gambling content.

Asmongold gives his take on the new changes (Image via X/Asmongold)

On the other hand, Zack "Asmongold" believes that Twitch's new changes are positive. He firmly holds the perspective that the platform was never intended to be a space for kids from the outset.