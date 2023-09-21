"Your business is a simulation" - Former Twitch director feuds with Kick on X, fans react

Former Twitch Director of Creator Development Marcus "djWHEAT" and the Stake-backed livestreaming platform Kick got embroiled in an unexpected feud recently. It all started on September 21, 2023, when Kick posted a screenshot from Adin Ross' viral livestream, which featured a Kim Jong Un impersonator and Andrew Tate. It was captioned:

"We live in a simulation."

Approximately 40 minutes later, djWHEAT called out the Twitch competitor, taking a shot at their business practices. He remarked:

"Your business is a simulation."

It did not stop here, as Kick's co-founder, Bijan Tehrani, directly responded to the former Twitch director, saying:

"Rent free."

Expand Tweet

"Boxing match when?" - Former Twitch director djWHEAT's call-out to Kick triggers a meme fest on X

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross has been making headlines recently after announcing that he would be interviewing Kim Jong Un on his Kick channel. When the moment finally arrived on September 20, 2023, the streaming community was in stitches after seeing a Kim Jong Un impersonator by the name of Howard X appearing as a guest on Ross' channel.

However, nobody expected djWHEAT to call Kick out after the platform promoted Adin Ross' livestream on their official X handle. The heated exchange has garnered quite a lot of traction, with user @xteaclips writing:

Online community sharing their thoughts on the viral tweet 1/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One viewer made a lighthearted and pun-filled comment:

Online community sharing their thoughts on the viral tweet 2/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Kick also responded to Drama Alert's tweet, jokingly inquiring about djWHEAT and Bijan Tehrani's "boxing match":

"Boxing match when?"

Online community sharing their thoughts on the viral tweet 3/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, X user @holdtothetop expressed their dissatisfaction with the former Twitch director's sentiments, commenting:

"Had to make it any more obvious you're simply jealous? Especially on a day one of their top streamers brings 500k live viewers... meaning it's growing constantly. You're scared. I wouldn't be surprised if you sent Kick an offer to buy them already but money won't get u out of this one L."

Online community sharing their thoughts on the viral tweet 4/4 (Image via djWHEAT/X)

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Some more fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

djWHEAT responded to Bijan Tehrani's "rent-free" comment with an anime picture tht had the text "MAD" embedded in it.