“I was seen as a rebel”: djWHEAT talks about his experience working at Twitch as an Executive

Marcus “djWHEAT” was recently seen talking about the Bloomberg article, which spoke about the exodus of executives, and this has been gaining a lot of traction. He is the former head of creator development, an executive corporate position at Twitch.

Speaking about his past experience working at Twitch at one of the highest corporate ladders, djWHEAT gave in his thoughts by saying:

“I was seen as a rebel because of my drive to serve the community.”

djWHEAT reacts to the Bloomberg article talking about Twitch’s work culture

On March 3, 2022, Cecilia D'Anastasio published a two-thousand-word-long article on Bloomberg, which spoke in-depth about how the executives and chief officers at Twitch had been leaving the company.

One of the most prominent figures in the discussion was the streamer himself, where a whole paragraph regarding his tenure on Twitch and his work was discussed.

During a recent stream of his, the former executive at the company spoke about this article when he read a line in the article which said, “The common thread for all employees is a drive to serve our community.”

Pushing back on the notion presented in the article, the former Twitch executive mentioned that he was seen as a rebel in the corporate office at Twitch.

“So, I don't understand how this can even be said when I, myself, felt attacked being that person at Twitch.”

He shrugged and continued:

“I think this is as corporate of a communication as you’re ever going to get. And it's sad. You know, I spent like the last four months at Twitch fighting for more empathy training for employees. Do you think I’d do that if there was like a large connection with creators within the company? Do you think I’d waste my time doing that? If there wasn't a problem of empathy within Twitch.”

He went on to conclude the topic by saying:

“Its a f***ing huge problem, clip this s**t because there’s a huge empathy problem towards creators within Twitch.”

He continued to react to the article in the first half of the stream. After around the three-hour mark, the streamer started to play the recently released FromSoftware game - Elden Ring.

Fans react to djWHEAT’s heated words against Twitch’s work culture

A number of verified Twitch partners were present in the streamer’s chat and spoke about their experiences as he read the Bloomberg article. They mentioned how corporate Twitch has become in recent years.

The American streamer has been a vocal member of the Twitch community ever since he’s been associated as a corporate head. He worked at Twitch from 2011 till January 2022.

Before working for the giant live-streaming platform, he was a professional gamer who focused on playing the all-time classic First Person Shooter game Quake III Arena.

