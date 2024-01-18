Adin Ross tries to persuade KSI to join Kick, claims Twitch won't pay him "anything"

One of the most prominent content creators and YouTubers, JJ "KSI," is considering venturing into the world of streaming. The British YouTuber recently tweeted, seeking input from his fans on which platform he should choose for streaming, with the options including Twitch, YouTube, or Kick. Kick streamer Adin Ross (also a co-owner), took notice of this tweet and added an interesting layer to the discussion.

JJ asks his audience about his destination (Image via X/KSI)

In response to the tweet, Adin Ross expressed a preference for JJ to join Kick, mentioning that he is ready to offer a contract. He also let his feelings about Twitch be known, adding that the Amazon-owned platform will not pay JJ "anything."

"If you come to Kick, you get a deal" - Adin Ross invites KSI to join Kick

KSI has indicated an interest in returning to streaming. Despite gaining fame primarily through YouTube, he has a history of streaming dating back to 2013. Notably, his Twitch account still boasts an impressive following of over 425,000.

Adin Ross, a key figure as both the most followed streamer and co-owner of Kick, has expressed a keen interest in having JJ on his platform. He said:

"Well, I'll be truthfully honest. If you come to Kick, you get a deal. KSI, you will get a bag. If you go to Twitch, they are not gonna pay you anything, cause they just admitted it."

This comment was in response to the latest interview by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who hinted that the company will be laying off its staff members due to having a strict budget.

Speaking about JJ's potential move, Adin Ross further stated:

"If you go to YouTube, that's where mainly all your followers are. But I think you should come to Kick personally, and I think we could make something sweet for a deal."

The clip was shared by one of JJ's verified fan pages. Here are some of the notable comments there:

Fans react to Adin Ross' so-called invitation

It remains uncertain whether JJ will officially resume streaming. It's worth noting that among the Sidemen members, his friends and fellow YouTubers Simon "Miniminter" and Josh "Zerkaa" have already established themselves on Twitch.