"Hurry up, we will eat that content" - Fans go berserk as KSI hints at returning to streaming

JJ “KSI” dropped a bombshell on social media early this morning, as he hinted that he could finally be returning to streaming. While he didn’t give a single detail other than that he was considering it, fans were incredibly excited. The musician/boxer hasn’t streamed in about ten years, the last time being the horror game Pizza Delivered - though the stream says FIFA 13 - to give fans an idea of exactly how long it’s been. However, the dry spell may be over.

The popular boxer may just be returning to content creation on a streaming platform. To say fans are excited is an understatement, though. Many hope it’s soon and on a platform they watch already.

One ecstatic fan, @thembo_8, shared his excitement through an X post:

“That’s great bro..hurry up we will eat that content”

KSI teases returning to streaming, and fans cannot wait

Early January 17, 2024, KSI sent a simple message through his post on X.com, voicing his potential return to streaming. While nothing was really given outside of that, it very quickly received a great deal of attention. In the three hours since the original post went live, it’s been seen 600K times and has 12K likes to go along with it.

It is, unfortunately, quite cryptic, but fans don’t seem to mind one bit. Perhaps if Twitch offered the boxer partner status back, he could easily return to that platform, but there’s competition these days. KSI could easily show up on YouTube, where he already has a presence, Facebook, or even Kick.

To say netizens are excited is an understatement, though. KSI is an influential figure in several genres of entertainment, after all. Quite a few showed up to simply say they were hyped and wanted some fresh streams from the Prime CEO.

There were quite a few fans who wanted to know what platform the streamer would return to. With as many options as a popular content creator would have as far as big-money contracts go, people want to know where to tune in.

For as many social media users that were excited, there were a few who wanted to make their disinterest known on X. This often led to snarky responses back, especially for people who “spoke for everyone” in regards to a KSI stream return.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if the return is real and where it will take place. IShowSpeed recently claimed he would ratio JJ anytime he makes a post on X.com. With that in mind, there could be some hot content coming out between the two sometime in 2024.