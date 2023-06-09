KSI reveals Twitch is removing him as a partner after not having streamed since 2013

Popular UK-based YouTuber, musician, and boxer JJ "KSI" tweeted a picture of an unexpected notification from Twitch on June 9. He was informed that his Twitch channel would soon lose its Partner status. For those wondering, he hasn't live-streamed in approximately ten years. The last livestream on the channel, which is still available to view, featured him playing FIFA 13.

KSI received an email stating that his Partner status on Twitch would be terminated due to the implementation of the new Monetized Streamer Agreement. Being a Twitch Partner involves meeting specific criteria, including streaming for at least 25 hours in the past 30 days. In comparison, JJ has about two hours in 10 years.

KSI set to lose his Twitch Partner status, fans react

KSI, one of Europe's most subscribed YouTubers, boasts an impressive following of over 20 million. Despite never prioritizing streaming, he managed to amass over 422K followers on Twitch as well, which is a testament to the immense support he receives from his fandom.

In 2013, he ventured into Twitch streaming for a small period of time. He primarily played FIFA 13 and various horror-based games. Take a look below:

However, those days are long gone. Nowadays, he primarily focuses on his YouTube channel and his involvement with the Sidemen.

In response to the notification from Twitch, the YouTuber shared a sarcastic video of a man crying, giving the impression that he is upset. However, in reality, he is far from being bothered by the situation.

What did the community say?

The YouTuber is known for being open to experimentation and engaging in a variety of activities. He is involved with the Sidemen's food chain (Sides) and even co-owns a drinks company called Prime Hydration. Nevertheless, it seems that he is not worried about losing his partner status on Twitch.

Reacting to the news update, fans and other creators said:

While KSI may not be heavily involved in streaming, it's worth noting that other members of the Sidemen group are prominent streamers. For example, Simon "Miniminter" has an impressive following of 1.9 million on the platform. Josh "Zerkaa," another member, also commands a substantial audience with over 1.4 million followers.

