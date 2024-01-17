"I'm going to ratio his a*s" - IShowSpeed fires shots at KSI following their tussle on Twitter

Internet star Darren "IShowSpeed" has spoken out about his recent social media tussle with YouTuber Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI." For context, on January 17, 2024, KSI retweeted @ActuFootAfrique's post about the Burkina Faso XI and Mauritanie XI teams. He wrote:

"This low-key makes me want to change my name to 'Glock.'

The 18-year-old was seemingly unhappy with KSI's social media update, remarking:

"STFU (shut the f**k up) n***a, you tweet when I tell you to tweet. This s**t just pissed me off."

Things did not stop there, as the pair traded barbs while posting about their boxing match losses.

During a livestream on January 17, 2024, IShowSpeed said he became enraged after seeing the KSI tweet mentioned above. He elaborated:

"Chat, I woke up mad as f**k. I see KSI tweeting, bro. Like, you know, chat, every time when we see KSI tweet, it pisses you off, bro! I woke up this morning, I see KSI tweeting, that s**t pisses me off so f**king bad."

The Ohio native continued:

"Then I said he says this, right (The YouTube streamer shows KSI's tweet), and chat, you know what I said, right? Get ratio'd. KSI is my son! Get ratio'd. Like, chat, anytime KSI tweets, I'm going to ratio him, y'all! So chat, let me know anytime he tweets, bro, because I'm going to ratio his a*s, bro. Bro, I will ratio his a*s every time he tweets at me."

Fans react to IShowSpeed saying he would "ratio" KSI's tweets every time

IShowSpeed and KSI are good friends who enjoy bantering with each other. Last year, in December 2023, the content creators competed in a boxing match, with the proceeds going to the Anthony Walker Foundation.

Before their bout, IShowSpeed trash-talked KSI, saying the Briton was "scared" of him:

"So, I saw KSI talking s**t, bro. That boy, KSI, was talking s**t, bro. Let's see what KSI was talking s**t. 'This is going to be a harder fight than Tommy Fury.' He is scared! This boy is scared! He's scared!"

The duo once again clashed on X on January 17, 2024. Here's what the online community had to say about the recently unbanned Twitch personality saying he would always "ratio" the 30-year-old's tweets:

During the same livestream, IShowSpeed had a meltdown after his PlayStation account got banned. According to him, his brother's antics caused his account to be suspended.