"My f*cking brother got my account banned": IShowSpeed had a meltdown on stream after his PlayStation account got banned

Darren "IShowSpeed" lost his composure on a recent stream after realizing that his PlayStation account got banned due to something his brother had done. The YouTube streamer pulled up an email from Sony that stated his account had been banned for three days due to something done in a video game called LittleBigPlanet.

Darren was flabbergasted at first and had to google the video game as he had no idea what it was. Getting angrier by the minute, he deduced that it must have been someone else who had gotten his PlayStation banned and accused his brother. Before calling him up, he stated:

"It's my f*cking brother, bro. I'm about to call my brother. My f*cking brother got my account banned. I don't play that sh*t! What the f*ck is this? I've never in my life played LittleBigPlanet."

"Who the f*ck do you think you are, Joe Biden?": IShowSpeed tore into his brother for getting his PlayStation account banned

After IShowSpeed called his brother and confronted him about the ban, the latter admitted to it and sounded quite apologetic.

"Oh, my bad bro, I'm sorry."

The YouTuber asked for an explanation, and his brother answered that the suspension was probably due to him using some stickers in LittleBigPlanet:

"So basically, there's this thing that you have to do. You can use certain stickers to make pictures like, you know what I am saying."

IShowSpeed was outraged that he would do something to get him banned and tore into him for using his account in the first place.

"Why the f*ck! Bro, what? I don't even know, why are you playing this on my account. You've got your own."

He called his brother out further, shouting about the ban:

The f*ck you mean it's alright, I am banned for three days. What did you upload? It says you uploaded something. Who the f*ck do you think you are, Joe Biden? It's my account. You got my account banned."

Frustrated with the conversation, the streamer disconnected the call and proceeded to re-read the ban sentence sent by PlayStation to his email. To the amusement of the viewers, however, IShowSpeed realized that the ban had already been lifted:

"Wait, it's over with chat, oh chat I think my ban is over. I am unbanned."

The clip of the streamer having a meltdown garnered quite a lot of reactions on social media, where it was shared by the viewers. Here are some of the general responses, with one even calling out IShowSpeed's family.

IShowSpeed has a history of getting banned from his PlayStation, which is probably why he freaked out to such a degree. A few years ago, his FIFA account got suspended, and he lost access to his PlayStation account for a few months.