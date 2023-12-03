"Get the f**k out!" - IShowSpeed lashes out at his father for performing "I Show The Meat" song on livestream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again gone viral on social media after collaborating with his father. During a livestream on December 2, 2023, Darren stated that his audience wanted the latter to do a live performance of the "I Show The Meat" song. For those unaware, earlier this year (on August 17, 2023), IShowSpeed accidentally flashed his privates in front of thousands of viewers while playing the survival-horror game Five Nights at Freddy's.

The incident became such a viral phenomenon that the hashtag #IShowMeat began trending on X (formerly Twitter). On September 30, 2023, Darren's father shocked the internet by releasing a song called "I Show The Meat."

After witnessing his parent joyfully perform the music track while making some questionable gestures, the 18-year-old lashed out at him by exclaiming:

"Get the f**k out! Get the f**k out! Get the f**k out!"

Hilariously, Darren's brother began singing along to the song, after which the streamer playfully put him in a chokehold. He added:

"What? That's funny? Bro, you're on my leg! Get your fat a*s off my leg! Oh, my leg! Bro, you just f**ked my leg up! Oh, s**t, bro! You so damn big! Damn! Oh, my god! How much do you weigh? Oh, my god! Holy s**t! God bless America, that's not a regular weight."

"This was better than the Eminem concert" - IShowSpeed's father performing "I Show The Meat" song leaves fans in stitches

Timestamp: 03:14:40

IShowSpeed and his father's antics have garnered a lot of traction on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. One netizen found the duo's interaction amusing:

X user @ControversialOG found the streamer's clip to be "one of the funniest" ones (Image via X)

On the other hand, X user @fazemaxx52920 commented that the recently unbanned Twitch personality's father was "disrespectful":

X user @fazemaxx52920 commented that the streamer's father was "disrespectful" (Image via X)

One community member observed IShowSpeed smiling while his father performed the "I Show The Meat" song:

X user @Spectr4lace noticed the streamer smiling in the video (Image via X)

Meanwhile, user @cnxfv_ wrote that Darren's father's performance was "better" than Eminem's performance at the Fortnite Big Bang Event:

"This was better than the Eminem concert (loudly crying face emoji)."

X user @cnxfv_ compared the streamer's father's performance to Eminem's in Fortnite (Image via X)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another moment from the same livestream went viral on X, during which IShowSpeed seemingly drank from the same Prime bottle that Kick ambassador Adin Ross spat into.