"There's no way Speed drank that": IShowSpeed seemingly drinking from same bottle in which Adin Ross spat leaves fans appalled

A clip of YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kick streamer Adin Ross is going viral on social media. On December 3, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @FearedBuck shared a 27-second video of Adin Ross spitting into a Prime bottle during his recent collaboration with IShowSpeed. It then cuts to the latter's December 2, 2023 broadcast, during which the Ohio native appeared to drink from the same bottle.

Darren was revolted after consuming the contents and immediately wiped it off his face. User @FearedBuck's post was captioned the following:

"(A) few days ago, Adin Ross spat in a Prime bottle while streaming with Speed. Fast forward today, Speed just drank out the same Prime bottle, and his face (loudly crying face emoji)."

With numerous fans commenting on the streamers' antics, X user @TheBeanyking wrote:

"Nah, there's no way Speed drank that."

Expand Tweet

"No way that's actually the same bottle" - IShowSpeed seemingly drinking from the same Prime bottle in which Adin Ross spat goes viral on the internet

A netizen's comment on X user @FearedBuck's aforementioned post. (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

The viral clip was taken from IShowSpeed's YouTube livestream on December 2, 2023, which was titled, GOODBYE FORTNITE. At the 03:41-hour mark, the content creator collaborated with his father and interacted with strangers on the video-calling platform OmeTV. Darren appeared to struggle while speaking to his audience and reached for Prime bottles placed off-camera to hydrate his throat.

Timestamp: 03:41:35

However, after drinking from one of the bottles, the 18-year-old was visibly disturbed. Here's a screenshot of the streamer's reaction:

YouTube streamer's reaction after drinking from a Prime bottle. (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, X user @FearedBuck's tweet featuring the recently unbanned Twitch personality's shenanigans was trending on the social media platform. One fan speculated that the livestream moment was "scripted":

One fan believed the livestream moment was "scripted". (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Darren's close friend and video editor, Slipz, wondered if Adin Ross' antics were "planned":

YouTuber's video editor and close friend, Slipz, reacts. (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Another community member was certain the YouTuber did not drink from the same Prime bottle Adin Ross spat in. They wrote:

"No way that's actually the same bottle."

The online community chimes in on the streamers' clip. (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For context, on November 29, 2023, IShowSpeed and Adin Ross collaborated for the first time in nearly a year. Several moments from the special broadcast have gone viral on the internet, including one in which the Kick ambassador "stepped in" after strangers on OmeTV used the N-word while interacting with Darren.