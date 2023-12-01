"They use you, they deceive you" - IShowSpeed gives emotional address before breaking up with his girlfriend over alleged cheating

Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as "IShowSpeed," gave an emotional address during a recent livestream before breaking up with his girlfriend, Aaliyah, over alleged cheating. The content creator attempted to connect with his significant other via FaceTime. However, she did not respond to his call. Telling his audience to use him as an "example," he said:

"Chat, use me as an example, y'all. GG. Spam the GGs in the chat. That's it. GGs, bro. I can't go demon mode. GGs, bro. G-f**king-Gs. That's it, bro. That's what these girls do, bro. They use you, they deceive you. They say they love you. They say they want this. They say they want that."

The 18-year-old YouTuber added:

"They say, they like to you, they love you. When in reality, at the end of the day - they don't love you. They're using you to get something out of you."

"These girls, they would do you bad" - IShowSpeed offers relationship advice after allegedly getting cheated on

IShowSpeed went viral on December 1, 2023, after discovering that his girlfriend had allegedly cheated on him. The streamer discussed the situation during the beginning of the broadcast, stating that he was "really hurt" by it. He said:

"Yes, I got cheated on again. You know? And... like, I'm hurt right now. I'm really hurt. I'm going to be honest - Slipz already told me. He told me this morning when I woke up. He said, 'Yo, bro, she's done.' That's all he said. 'Yo, bro, she's done.' I'm like, 'Who? What?' 'Aaliyah.' I'm like, 'Oh, my god!'"

He eventually attempted to contact Aaliyah via FaceTime. However, his efforts were futile.

IShowSpeed then took the opportunity to offer his audience relationship advice, saying:

"Let me tell you one thing. If you're talking to a girl, if you're liking her stuff, and when you see signs, like, when you're trying to take it further, and she's not trying to get further, just back off, bro! Don't keep going. Leave it. These girls, they would do you bad. Break your heart. GGs in the chat, man."

Timestamp: 00:52:10

Later in the livestream, IShowSpeed teamed up with Kai Cenat and decided to break up with Aaliyah. Clips featuring the streamers' antics have gone viral on social media. In the clips, the YouTube star can be heard saying, "I did it," and that he's a "f**king man."