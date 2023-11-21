"I could've really died, I had guns to my face" - IShowSpeed addresses community after getting swatted at his new home

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has addressed the community following his recent swatting incident. For context, during a livestream on November 21, 2023, the streamer got swatted, with armed police officers raiding his new residence. After realizing what was going on, he abruptly ended his Fortnite OG broadcast and said:

"Oh, my god. Oh, my god! No! Bro, just for my safety, in case anything happens - no, no, no! Oh, man, ain't no f**king way, bruh! I'll be right back. Yo, what is going on? (A streamer's associate says, 'We got swatted') All right, y'all. I'll be right back, y'all."

Later that day, the Ohio native addressed the community via his official Snapchat account. He was visibly shaken up in the aftermath of the incident and remarked:

"Bro, I just got swatted. Whoever did that, bro, that's f**ked up! Bro, never do anything in your life, bro. I could've really died, I had guns to my face, and you think it's really cool. Bro, don't ever do that again, bruh! I keep telling..."

"It's pretty scary for the police force to come in someone's home this armed" - Fans react to IShowSpeed getting swatted in his new residence

IShowSpeed is one of 2023's most-watched YouTube content creators, having amassed over 21.7 million subscribers on his main channel. Earlier this month, he surprised the online community by revealing that he had moved into a two-story mansion, reportedly worth $10,000,000.

Things took a dark turn on November 21, 2023, when the streamer was swatted, and several armed authorities raided his home. Numerous clips of the incident have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter):

According to one netizen, people who falsely call the police on streamers should be punished severely:

Another viewer expressed their surprise at the situation:

X user @NuellXx shared their thoughts on IShowSpeed's clip, writing:

"If this is not a prank, it's pretty scary for the police force to come in someone's home this armed, like, why the hostilities?"

Meanwhile, user @robertterkla said the incident was "fake":

In addition to IShowSpeed, Kick streamer Adin Ross also recently got swatted during an IRL livestream with fellow content creator Harrison "HSTikkyTokky."