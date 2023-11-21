"What is going on?": IShowSpeed reacts after getting swatted at his new house, camera captures armed police entering room

Darren Watkins Jr, better known by his online alias IShowSpeed, was recently swatted while he was streaming on YouTube. This is not the first time that the livestreamer has had police called on him, but this was the first time that it occurred since he moved into his new mansion. After being notified that cops had come, Darren looked quite concerned as he exited the room.

IShowSpeed has seen a meteoric rise to the top of the streaming industry, becoming one of the most popular creators on YouTube in the last couple of years. The 18-year-old looked quite worried while he exited the room after the police showed up, and he told his audience that he was going out for his safety, promising that he would be back soon.

"Just for my safety, just for my safety in case anything happens. No, no ain't no f*cking way, bro. I'll be right back, bro. Yo, what is going on? All right y'all, I'll be right back y'all."

"This is terrifying to see": Fans react as IShowSpeed gets swatted at his new house

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed was playing OF Fortnite on his stream when he was informed that the cops had arrived at the house. For context, the YouTuber only recently moved into a house that apparently costs $10 million. He even commemorated getting his own place by giving fans a tour of the mansion that subsequently went viral, with viewers congratulating him on his successful career.

Since he has been regularly streaming on YouTube, the Ohio native has been swatted a couple of times. For those unaware, swatting is an illegal act that can lead to prosecution under Federal Law. Darren himself has been subject to swatting before, having had the police arrest him while he was in the yard of his mother's home last year.

Expand Tweet

This time, the police even entered the house after IShowSpeed had exited the room. The streamer had left the camera on for his YouTube stream, and it captured a number of armed cops entering and looking around the room before heading out.

Last year's incident had caused quite a stir in the community, with fellow streamer Adin Ross reportedly having posted his bail at the time. Fans have condemned the recent incident of swatting as well, with many calling the event terrible while sympathizing with the streamer for having to undergo such an ordeal.

Here are some of the general reactions to the swatting:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans can rest easy knowing that IShowSpeed is okay after the swatting occurred. However, the Variety streamer of The Year appeared quite shaken while talking about it on his Snapchat, where he requested that viewers never do that again.