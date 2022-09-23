WATCH: Chilling body cam video of IShowSpeed getting swatted and arrested in a police van

On September 21, exclusive footage of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" getting hand-cuffed and arrested was released by the Cincinnati Police Department. The incident occurred on August 8, 2022, after the streamer was reportedly swatted. The sequence of events was partially live streamed on his YouTube channel.

For those unaware, swatting is a type of prank where a faux call is made to the police to intervene at a streamer's residence, usually when they are live streaming. Many content creators over the years have faced similar problems, with one ending in the death of an innocent man (2017 Wichita swatting).

Darren's incarceration was shared by many users, notably by social media reporter Jake Lucky. In the video, the entire drama unfolded as the police officers were seen making an inexplicable arrest.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Absolutely insane, released police body cam footage shows the swatting of IShowSpeed which happened weeks ago Absolutely insane, released police body cam footage shows the swatting of IShowSpeed which happened weeks ago https://t.co/8ZKVfvJtzN

Disturbing footage emerges of IShowSpeed getting arrested

For many weeks, fans were only aware of the video initially uploaded to the streamer's channel, which documented only about one-and-a-half minutes worth of footage. Earlier this week, the YouTube channel Law & Crime Network released body cam videos of Cincinnati Police Officers handcuffing the streamer.

In the video, IShowSpeed was approached by multiple officers before being fettered. The Ohio-born streamer was heard saying:

"I didn't do nothing though."

The officer-in-charge responded by indicating that a faux call was made under his name. He said:

"No, no, we're going to explain. Take a minute, listen. Somebody in your name called..."

Amid the commotion, IShowSpeed instructed his cameraman to pick up his phone and start recording. The livestream went on for less than two minutes before another policeman demanded he stops. In separate footage, the cameraman explains the situation to one of the cops.

Later in the video, the officer confided in Darren that his detention was due to a call to the help center claiming to "kill" himself and his family.

Camera footage was also taken from inside the police vehicle, where a visibly distressed IShowSpeed can be seen pleading his case while the officers persisted with their examination.

Fans react to the video

IShowSpeed has amassed a large fan base over the past year, making the entire swatting drama highly debated. Many fans stated that the manner of conduct by the police was harsh.

Here are some of the reactions:

tgraybird @tgraybird @JakeSucky they're blocking out speeds face like we don't know who he is @JakeSucky they're blocking out speeds face like we don't know who he is 💀

dakk @wolfdakk @JakeSucky “We are gonna explain, we are about to explain, will you just let us explain?” How many times can you say that without ever starting to explain @JakeSucky “We are gonna explain, we are about to explain, will you just let us explain?” How many times can you say that without ever starting to explain

Jarrick Fitzgearlds @JFitzgearlds @JakeSucky Why did they have to “explain” it to him in handcuffs. They didn’t explain it to Imperialhal in handcuffs. @JakeSucky Why did they have to “explain” it to him in handcuffs. They didn’t explain it to Imperialhal in handcuffs.

Simyboi @SimonBecarrot @JakeSucky they blurring his face out like we dont know its him @JakeSucky they blurring his face out like we dont know its him

jonathan @goon_jl @JakeSucky Posting this honestly gives the person who called exactly what they want. @JakeSucky Posting this honestly gives the person who called exactly what they want.

Brandon Downes @Brandon_Downes @JakeSucky People fr dont understand he's 17 right? Of course they blurred his face @JakeSucky People fr dont understand he's 17 right? Of course they blurred his face

Darren is not the only streamer who has been swatted off-late. Twitch streamer Adin Ross and pro Apex Legends player Phillip "ImperialHal" experienced similar fates.

