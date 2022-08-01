Apex Legends streamer ImperialHal gets swatted in middle of ranked match on stream

Philip "ImperialHal" was in the middle of a shocking moment after the TSM pro was seen being swatted by the police while streaming Apex Legends. Swatting is a hoax call to the police to undertake actions against a particular person.

Streamers getting swatted on streams is not a rare sight. Over the years, many such personalities have been subjected to this.

The 23-year-old had to halt the stream after authorities barged into his room and requested he switch off the stream. Viewers were also left stunned after the entire debacle unfolded in front of the camera.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R ImperialHal was just swatted in the middle of a match on stream



do people have nothing better to do this is so fkin stupid ImperialHal was just swatted in the middle of a match on streamdo people have nothing better to do this is so fkin stupid https://t.co/uY1PcFdHHk

Police barge into room of ImperialHal during livestream

In a livestream uploaded to his channel on July 30, Apex Legends pro ImperialHal was at the receiving end of a SWAT attack. However, he appeared fairly calm and composed at the moment, despite worries at the unusual sight of him getting SWATTED.

Due to the police officers being far from the mic, their conversation was inaudible. The only line that was heard was when the streamer asked the officers if he should switch off the camera:

"Do you want me to turn it (stream) off?"

Seconds later, he switched off the camera and audio. The cops interrupted a ranked game he was playing with TSM teammate Evan Verhulst and former TSM professional Mac "Albralelie."

(Timestamp: 5:05:18)

The American esports player abruptly stopped engaging in the game. Although, initially, neither of his friends noticed, Verhulst later examined the situation and rejoined the match after checking on ImperialHal.

Even though the streamer's friends were still confused by his abrupt absence, the chat briefed everybody on what had happened.

Fans were relieved to learn that he was safe after Philip rejoined the stream and clarified everything. According to him, the police officers had asked him to do something about the fake calls. He added:

“They told me I should do something about it, but what am I supposed to do? I can’t really do anything about it.”

How fans reacted to entire drama

Viewers were naturally unsettled and anxious at the sight of the police officers knocking on his door. Although the professional gamer is safe and did not face any further questions, fans are still confused about the entire situation.

Here are some tweets that were shared:

alwaysgr33n @alwaysgr33n @HUN2R Yoo swat can’t do a little research and watch the stream themselves? @HUN2R Yoo swat can’t do a little research and watch the stream themselves?

Controvxrsy @Controvxrsy_ @HUN2R @ImperialHal hopefully this never happens again, but unless specifically asked don't turn the camera off @HUN2R @ImperialHal hopefully this never happens again, but unless specifically asked don't turn the camera off

Mark Loroff @MarkLoroff @HUN2R Swatting needs to be met with Jail time and huge fines. People have literally died due to swatting gone wrong. @HUN2R Swatting needs to be met with Jail time and huge fines. People have literally died due to swatting gone wrong.

Tyler @ItsOnlyCasualll @mnx1944 @HUN2R Has nothing to do with the cops . Has to do with someone faking a call to get them to bust into his house. Pretty sure a streamer has actually unfortunately passed away because of a swatting . @mnx1944 @HUN2R Has nothing to do with the cops . Has to do with someone faking a call to get them to bust into his house. Pretty sure a streamer has actually unfortunately passed away because of a swatting .

Qlu's Room @QluGaming @HUN2R People need to start going to jail for that sorta stuff. Nothing about it is funny but to a depraved mind. @HUN2R People need to start going to jail for that sorta stuff. Nothing about it is funny but to a depraved mind.

Iku \ Keith @Ikuorai



We're lucky the PD seems to be used to this stuff and was smart about things. But this should never have to happen at all, ever. @HUN2R people that swat others should be charged with attempted murder, period.We're lucky the PD seems to be used to this stuff and was smart about things. But this should never have to happen at all, ever. @HUN2R people that swat others should be charged with attempted murder, period.We're lucky the PD seems to be used to this stuff and was smart about things. But this should never have to happen at all, ever.

This isn't the first time ImperialHal has been swatted. The streaming community believes that the authorities should take proper measures to avoid these situations in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far