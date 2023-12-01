"I'm really hurt" - IShowSpeed opens up about his girlfriend allegedly cheating on him

On December 1, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" opened up after his girlfriend, Aaliyah, allegedly cheated on him. The streamer claimed that his close friend and video editor, Slipz, had already informed him of the situation. He then mentioned seeing "one thing" about his significant other on X (formerly Twitter) and trying to ignore it.

Describing the circumstances as "bad," IShowSpeed said:

"Guys, I'm about to say some real s**t, deep s**t. Serious s**t, bro. Like, no troll s**t. Yes, it happened again. Yes, I got cheated on again. You know? And... like, I'm hurt right now. I'm really hurt. I'm going to be honest - Slipz already told me. He told me this morning when I woke up. He said, 'Yo, bro, she's done.' That's all he said. 'Yo, bro, she's done.' I'm like, 'Who? What?' 'Aaliyah.' I'm like, 'Oh, my god!' You know what I'm saying?"

The Ohio native added:

"I go on Twitter. I see one thing. I click off. I ignored it. I tried to ignore it. I woke up, went on Discord, see this s**t... that's bad, bro! It's very, very bad, bro. You know? And I got cheated on again, bro!"

"I don't want to cry" - IShowSpeed talks about his girlfriend allegedly cheating on him

IShowSpeed continued the conversation, expressing his dismay at allegedly being cheated on. Stating that he didn't want to cry live on the stream, the content creator remarked:

"I don't want to cry. I don't want to cry on stream. I don't want to. But... this s**t is very, like, it's sad, bro! You know what I mean, bro? Like, it's really sad, to like, see this. You know what I'm saying? See a person and be like, 'Is this who you really are?' Like, you get what I mean?"

Timestamp: 00:18:35

Fans requested that the 18-year-old scroll through his official Discord server, where he discovered his community making jokes about the situation. In response, he said:

"It just hurts, bro. People think it's funny. People think it's all 'Haha, cool, cool.' It's not funny, bro! It's genuinely, not funny, bro! Like this is... she was with a whole another man! Like, am I just a dumb a*s for, like, taking it seriously? Like, I always wanted, like, everytime I tried to go super deep with her, she's like, 'Stop!' She's like, super stop. You know what I'm saying?"

Fans react to IShowSpeed's address

Numerous netizens on X have chimed in on IShowSpeed opening up about his girlfriend allegedly cheating on him. Here's what they had to say:

One viewer wrote that the recently unbanned Twitch personality was "sharing his pain." Meanwhile, X user @TheBeanyking posted a supposed timeline of IShowSpeed and Aaliyah's relationship.