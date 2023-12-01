"I did it!": IShowSpeed calls Kai Cenat and breaks up with girlfriend on livestream

Darren "IShowSpeed" broke up with his girlfriend on his most recent YouTube livestream while video calling Kai Cenat. This came after the former said that his partner had cheated on him. Darren had been talking with the girl for quite some time and got distressed after viewers shared clips on his Discord alleging she cheated on him. This led to him raging on stream before breaking up with her.

After going through many clips and screenshots with his fans, even Kai Cenat got concerned and called his friend. IShowSpeed subsequently called the girl while he was livestreaming with Kai in the video chat and broke up with her. Clips of both streamers celebrating after the breakup have gone viral on social media, with Darren screaming, "I did it," after the call.

Expand Tweet

Here's what the streamer had to say when he officially broke up with her:

"I am not going to call or hit you up ever. Me, I am growing up, about to be 19 and sh*t. My life is changing, I am not dealing with this lolly golly sh*t. I met Ronaldo, my n****. And I know Ronaldo won't even go for that sh*t, so. That's my straightforward, bro."

After the girl disconnected, both IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat looked happy, with the former shouting:

"I did it, I did it! I am the f*cking man! I'm a f*cking man."

"I didn't even get a kiss!": IShowSpeed calls Kai Cenat on stream and breaks up with girlfriend

Expand Tweet

After reading through the allegations made on social media and Discord, Darren was visibly hurt and said to his viewers that he was cheated on during his most recent livestream on YouTube:

"Got cheated on again. And I'm hurt right now, you know? I am really hurt. Slippz (his friend) already told me when I woke up. He said, 'Yo bro, she's done.' I'm like who, and he's like Aaliyah. And I'm like, oh my god."

The streamer then referred to the clips sent to him on Discord by fans that allegedly showed his girlfriend with another man. Kai Cenat, who has been a close friend of the YouTuber for a long time, expressed concern after IShowSpeed showed him the clips as well. He went as far as to fling his phone while face-timing on the livestream.

Expand Tweet

Talking to Cenat, IShowSpeed said that his girlfriend, who goes by the name Aaliyah, had kissed some other person. He also revealed that she hadn't kissed him yet:

"Yes, they kissed, bro. I didn't even get a kiss! I didn't even get a kiss, Kai. I didn't even get a 360. (Kai flings phone and starts smacking a table) Exactly bro, this sh*t crazy. She friend-zoned the f*ck out of me dog. The f*ck out of me. And I fell for this sh*t 'cus I am a dumb black b*tch right."

Expand Tweet

With IShowSpeed getting riled up and shouting, Kai Cenat tried to calm him down, and the two went on to confront her later in the very stream that ended with the couple officially breaking up. Here are some general reactions from viewers after clips of the incident went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

`

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have been shipping IShowSpeed with other women who have appeared on his livestream, such as Ishika Bhargava, who danced with him on his visit to India a few months ago.