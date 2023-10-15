Who is Ishika Bhargava? Everything about Indian influencer IShowSpeed met on YouTube stream

Ishika Bhargava is an Indian influencer and YouTuber who made an appearance on IShowSpeed's latest IRL stream in India. Bhargava is primarily known for her dancing content and has over half a million followers on Instagram, with her reels regularly getting tens of thousands of views. On top of that, she is also fairly active on YouTube with over 112,00 subscribers, with her total views exceeding the 43 million mark.

Ishika is also an entrepreneur and is the co-founder of Influencive, a web-based influencer campaign management tool that can help brands create and monitor influencer campaigns.

Ishika Bhargava is currently going viral after she appeared on popular live streamer Darren Watkins Jr, a.k.a. IShowSpeed's stream. Prior to her appearance, she had also shared a story on her Instagram where she posted a poll asking fans whether she should join the livestream.

Ishika's recent Instagram story (Image via @ishika_bhargava/Instagram)

IShowSpeed failed to impress Ishika Bhargava with his "Indian rizz," and learned how to garba dance on stream

Darren's visit to India during the Men's Cricket World Cup has been winning the hearts of his fans in the country. His primary goal was to stream himself watching yesterday's India v Pakistan match, but the YouTuber has been IRL streaming his experiences for a couple of days.

For his last livestream in the country, IShowSpeed met with a few Indian YouTubers, such as MythPat, at the Orangutan boot camp, where he also met dancer and influencer Ishika Bhargava. In an effort to impress her, the American tried playing some Indian music, but it did next to nothing, causing fans to make comments like:

"Speed tries his Indian Rizz but fails"

The streamer failed to impress Ishika (Image via Speedy HQ/X)

However, the collaboration was not all bad, as the Variety Streamer of the Year did try to learn how to do certain garba dance steps with Ishika Bhargava. IShowSpeed even got into the proper traditional garba attire for the occasion. Fans who missed it can watch him dance at around the three-hour mark of the stream.

Timestamp 3:01:08

Ishika Bhargava showed off some of her moves while dancing to Chogada, and the American streamer appeared quite impressed, ultimately leading him to ask for her number.

With KSI losing the much-awaited fight against Tommy Fury, IShowSpeed was one of the first to publicly protest the results of the match, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to say that KSI was "robbed". Read about how many of the streamers reacted to the incident here.