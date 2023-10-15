"Robbed my n***a KSI" - Popular streamers IShowSpeed, Ludwig, and more react to KSI vs. Tommy Fury's controversial result

The highly anticipated boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury concluded earlier today, October 14, and numerous prominent streamers and content creators have shared their opinions. The influencer event has sparked debate on the internet, with many netizens believing it was "rigged." The match's scorecards eventually went viral on social media, with the online community seemingly spotting some calculation blunder.

Following the match's conclusion, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming that KSI had been "robbed" of the victory. He wrote:

"No way, y'all robbed my n****a KSI."

X users sharing the match's scorecard (Image via X)

"Literally had to give Tommy Fury the win so he wouldn’t lose his family" - Prominent streamers and netizens weigh in on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match results

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed's recent tweet in which he claimed KSI was "robbed" of the win (Image via @ishowspeedsui/X)

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform was buzzing with prominent streamers and netizens discussing the contentious outcome of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury match. YouTuber "Ludwig" Ahgren "felt bad" for those who paid $60 to watch the event, joking that they should have bought a bidet instead:

YouTube streamer Ludwig's take on the influencer boxing match (Image via @LudwigAhgren/X)

Esports personality Jake Sucky believed the organizers "literally" handed Tommy Fury the win so he "wouldn't lose his family":

"Boxing literally had to give Tommy Fury the win so he wouldn’t lose his family, that’s wild."

Jake Lucky's tweet, dated October 15, 2023, sharing his thoughts on the boxing match (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

KSI's arch-rival, Jake Paul, also commented on the situation, writing:

"Straight (waste basket emoji). That wasn't boxing. Only wins on point deduction. Neither man (was) even knocked down.

Jake Paul's response to the results of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury match (Image via @jakepaul/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions from X were along these lines:

X users' comments on the results of the boxing match (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

KSI's post-fight interview has also gone viral on social media, in which he asserted that Tommy Fury's win was a "robbery." He then questioned how many jabs the latter landed, saying:

"It's a robbery, bro. How many jabs did he land? How many jabs did you land? You didn't get hardly any shots off! Huh? And, you got a point, as well? You weren't landing! Look at your face! Look at your eyes! Look at you!"

When asked whether he would like a rematch, KSI said yes.