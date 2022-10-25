"Buy my f*cking bidets": Ludwig makes request after learning of $200,000 loss at recent Smash tournament 

Ludwig Ahgren's reaction upon hearing how much his latest Smash tournament venture lost has been gaining traction on social media, as fans and the audience wonder how the successful event (that had a sponsorship from MrBeast) lost approximately $200,000.

The invitational tournament featured some of the biggest names in the Smash community, and reputable esports organizations such as T1 and FaZe Clan were among the various teams participating for the prize pool of $35,002.

While bidding the audience goodbye after the event, Ahgren urged his fans to buy bidets from his brand Swipe so that he could compensate for the loss.

"Buy my f*cking bidets. Please. See you later."

"We're gonna lose it all": Ludwig's hysterical rant against Aiden at the Smash event goes viral

Ahgren recently organized a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament called Ludwig Smash Invitational. It was a 32-player event, with 24 invited players and eight players selected through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The competitors were divided into two groups and 16 advanced to the final bracket, where the double elimination format was used to ultimately crown Leonardo "MkLeo" from SK Telecom T1 the winner of the Grand Final.

This is not the first time they've organized a Smash event, but they were prepared for the Ludwig Smash Invitational to lose money after a key sponsor had dropped out a day before the event. In a tweet, Ludwig made it clear that the event would go as planned regardless of whether they lost money and mentioned that he got into streaming and content creation because of the game.

Fortunately, the world-famous YouTuber MrBeast came to the rescue and offered to sponsor the Smash Tournament. While fans and internet personalities have commended the move, the event still lost quite a lot of money, making Ludwig jokingly lash out while talking to his manager and friend, Aiden.

After the Grand Finals wrapped up and the event was finally over, Ludwig and Aiden signed off by discussing how much money they lost while organizing the huge event. And judging from his tone of surprise, the YouTuber was not ready to hear the amount when Aiden corrected his initial guess.

"What the f*ck? You lost $200,000, you piece of shi*! Are you f*cking kidding me? Do you know how many Mogul Mails I have to do? Do you know?"

Referring to his alternate channel (Mogul Mail) where he talks about the latest scandals and gives social commentary on recent developments in the online world, Ludwig claimed that he would have to make several videos to cover the expenses:

"Twitch Drama! Twitch drama is over, you piece of shi*. We're gonna lose it all."

Fan reactions

Fans and others in the streaming and gaming community, especially the Smash Bros. community, really appreciated what he and Aiden had done by organizing the event. Redditors also weighed in, discussing how the costs might have gone up.

Ludwig has already started to branch out of his streaming career, and his new company, Offbrand, helps streamers organize events and IRL games. Known for his own elaborate trivia shows (such as Mogul Money), fans will hope to see more of him on stage as he continues to produce varied content.

