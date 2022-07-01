“She got stank toilet”: Ludwig hilariously accuses Fuslie of having a dirty toilet

During a recent Leslie “Fuslie” stream, a comical interaction occurred between herself and YouTuber Ludwig. After calling the YouTuber on Discord before her sponsored Fall Guys stream, the two got to talking about bidets. He admitted that he still owed the Twitch streamer one, and they talked about how he would get her one. During the conversation, he would hilariously accuse the other streamer of having a dirty toilet.

“It sounds like you have a dirty toilet! She got stank toilet! Chat, I dunno if it’s just me that’s feelin’ that vibe.”

Ludwig comically accuses Fuslie of having a dirty toilet during livestream

(Clip begins at 7:14)

Fuslie decided to call up Ludwig on Discord and chat with him before her big Fall Guys stream began, though the YouTuber was still on the air. Fuslie asked if she had interrupted, and the streamer said his 24-hour stream was now 23 hours because he lied to the fans.

He admitted that he still owed Fuslie something: a bidet. He was going to rectify this, which led to a joyous response from Leslie. But first, he needed some information.

“It’s time to get you a bidet! I owe you one, I’m going to get it for you today. Now I have a couple of questions. Now, bidet, I don’t know if you know this, toilets are very different, they’re either elongated or round. Do you know which toilet you have?”

Excited, Fuslie offered to send him a photo of her toilet, but she would do it later on in the evening. Instead of doing it right away, she said she’d do it that night.

“Do you have a messy toilet right now? Is it messy?”

She insisted that the toilet was clean, and now she felt like she had to take the picture right away, so nobody would think she had a dirty toilet. Ludwig would egg her on, saying he thought she had a dirty toilet.

The streamer sent Ludwig a photo of her toilet, and he would continue to troll her and her chat by making up stories about the image he saw. She would laugh in response and threatened to show the picture on screen so nobody would buy his story.

“What are all the skidmarks? You got hella skidmarks!"

Fuslie said she was being forced to expose her toilet because of Ludwig, insisting there were no skidmarks on her toilet. It was a hilarious moment between the two streamers, and after Fuslie said she had to leave, the YouTuber would make sure she knew he was getting the bidet and would send it to her.

YouTube laughs at Fuslie and Ludwig’s toilet talk

It seems like Ludwig just always has the answers, even when it comes to toilets (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

The whole conversation was hilarious, both to Fuslie’s chat during the stream as well as the YouTube comments section. One response was that Ludwig somehow knew everything, as he dropped the supposed knowledge of the state of Fuslie’s toilet this way.

A YouTube commenter found the whole thing hilarious but still challenged the YouTuber to a boxing match (Image via YouTube)

A YouTube commenter joked that this was going too far and that though they aren’t a streamer, they were willing to batter the YouTuber and set this right for talking about Fuslie’s toilet in this manner.

A YouTube commenter did ask what was meant by a skidmark, and thankfully, they received an answer (Image via YouTube)

Then an important question was asked in the comments section: What is a skidmark? At least one commenter had no idea what it was, so they spoke up. Thankfully, instead of Googling it, another reply came through that gave a gross but accurate reply to what a skidmark is in terms of a toilet.

A reply came through when it came to skidmarks, but it was relatively gross but accurate (Image via YouTube)

Fuslie will still have to wait on the bidet, but the whole conversation was a funny one for both sets of chats that were involved in it. The content creator managed to turn a relatively serious discussion about getting another streamer a bidet into a hilarious clipped moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far