"She's the reason!"- Valkyrae left in disbelief after watching Fuslie laugh at her jump scare

While doing her Reddit recap, Rachell "Valkyrae" could not believe her eyes as she came across Leslie "Fuslie's" reaction to Rae falling from her chair while playing The Closing Shift. The jump scare happened last month, and this was the first time Rae came upon Leslie's reaction to it.

The clip of Rae jumping out of her chair when a creepy NPC suddenly blocks her in the game has garnered a lot of attention, and it is no surprise that it was the top post on her subreddit this month. Rae was not very enthusiastic as Fuslie played a slowed-down version of the clip:

"Rae falling out of her chair in slo-mo. Unnecessary. We don't need to watch this. But whatever, fine."

She couldn't keep a straight face as she watched herself convulse in agony from falling from the chair. So when she came across Leslie's clip, she knew it would not go well:

"Leslie laughs at Rae getting jump scared. Bruuuuhhh..."

Valkyrae fumes as Leslie slows a clip of hers falling from her chair

(TIMESTAMP 00:44:38)

As Leslie stumbled into her fellow living-mate and 100 Thieves partner's (co-owner too) hilarious clip, the very first thing she thought of was whether the clip needed a loud volume warning:

"Is this gonna be a loud warning? Okay, hold on. I don't know if this is loud or not so just, brace your ears. Because I live with Rae and I don't know if you guys know that. And so I could hear her getting jump scared."

This piece of information stuns Valkyrae. She exclaims:

"She can hear me from all the way over there?"

As soon as Leslie sees Rae fall to the ground screaming, she starts giggling and laughing. Then, she has the brilliant idea to play it back in slow motion to see the effects of the jump scare better:

"Can someone tell me they slo-moed this? Please."

This infuirites Rae, and she shouts:

"Are you serious? She is the reason!"

She realizes that Leslie is the reason there is a slow-motion video of her falling from her chair and that the clip has gone viral on the subreddit solely because of her. Valkyrae hides her face in shame as Leslie laughs out loud at the clip while chat, too, cannot help but laugh at the streamer.

Fans react to Leslie laughing at Rae

Both Leslie's chat in the clip and Rae's chat loved the jump scare saying Rae's reactions never get old.

Chat commending Leslie's Slo-mo idea (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Chat also pointed out how loud Rae was when she screamed.

Chat laughing at Rae's scream (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Rae's chat also loved Leslie's reaction and thinks she is a menace.

Rae's chat on Leslie (Image via Rae/YouTube)

As living mates and 100 Thieves members, Valkyrae and Leslie are close friends, and chat loves their friendly banter. After Leslie embarrassed her, later in the VOD, Rae swore revenge by making her play the same game. Fans can only wait to see how that goes.

