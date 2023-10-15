"JJ will personally call the commission Monday!!" - Boxing world, including the DAZN CEO himself, rally behind KSI's 'robbery' claim

Many boxing fans have rallied behind YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, claiming the YouTuber-turned-boxer was 'robbed' in the recently concluded boxing event.

After months of waiting, the British influencer finally locked horns against Tommy Fury in a professional boxing bout on October 14. The event took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The fight was a closely contested affair that went the six-round distance. In the end, Fury was declared the winner by majority decision. The three judges scored the contest 57-57, 57-56, and 57-56 in favor of 'TNT'.

However, the fight's outcome did not sit well with many viewers, who expressed themselves on social media.

DAZN CEO Joe Markowski uploaded a story to his Instagram account, agreeing with the narrative that the British influencer KSI was robbed by the three judges.

One user claimed that the British YouTuber might personally appeal against the decision on Monday.

"JJ will personally call the commission Monday."

Another individual expressed their confusion at Fury's victory despite 'TNT' losing the first three rounds and getting a point deduction.

"He won the first three rounds and Tommy got a point deduction as well but somehow he still won?"

