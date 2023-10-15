"Disgrace to boxing" - Jorge Masvidal, Sean O'Malley, and other UFC stars lash out at lackluster KSI vs. Tommy Fury card

KSI vs Tommy Fury may have generated massive pay-per-view numbers, but it failed to impress men who have dedicated their entire lives to martial arts. Influencer boxing matches have always been criticized for their lack of competitive relevance and dubious skill level.

DAZN’s October 14 PPV event, headlined by KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, produced lackluster fights that failed to entertain the fans.

Professional combat sports athletes from different sports like MMA, boxing, and kickboxing unanimously registered their disappointment after the event’s conclusion and shared their thoughts on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). Elite fighters like Ryan Garcia, Gokhan Saki, and Sean O’Malley had similar take on the performances delivered by all four men involved in the headlining bouts.

Here are some noteworthy reactions:

Fighter reactions to Misfits Boxing's PPV event

Conor McGregor calls out KSI in spite of lackluster performance

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has shown interest in fighting in crossover boxing matches in recent times. Following KSI’s defeat against Tommy Fury last night, McGregor expressed his thoughts on ‘X.’ He wrote:

"You know what? Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy encounter – I used to call them 'nixers' back when I was a plumber. Now I'm on the Lamborghini yacht, and he's in a Huracán."

Although McGregor is eyeing a fight against the British influencer, Tommy Fury is also keen on sharing the ring with ‘Notorious’.